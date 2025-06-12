Economic Summit: Nigeria Embarks On Diplomatic Shuttles

Share

As part of ongoing efforts to encourage massive participation in the upcoming West Africa Economic Summit, Nigeria has embarked on diplomatic engagements across West Africa to invite regional leaders to attend the all-important event scheduled to hold in Abuja.

The Special Envoy of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the West Africa Economic Summit (WAES) and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Her Excellency, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, led a delegation to Banjul, capital of The Gambia, on Wednesday, where they met with the President of The Gambia, His Excellency Adama Barrow, and formally presented an official invitation letter to the summit.

The presentation was preceded by a warm reception accorded to the Special Envoy and her team.

On receiving the invitation, President Barrow expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for the proactive and timely initiative in organizing a regional summit where West African leaders and key stakeholders from various sectors will gather to discuss intra-regional trade and investment.

He observed that global realities no longer support donor-recipient relations, given the rising donor fatigue in the West.

The Gambian leader emphasized that there is no better time than now for the region to embrace intra-regional cooperation and strategic partnerships.

President Barrow pledged The Gambia’s commitment to active participation in what he described as a historic gathering that promises to advance regional integration across Africa.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Special Envoy and her team visited Dakar, Senegal, where they delivered the invitation to the Senegalese President, His Excellency Bassirou Diomaye Faye. They were received by a high-ranking official of the Senegalese government.

The West Africa Economic Summit, scheduled for June 20–21 at the International Conference Centre in Abuja, is a legacy initiative of President Bola Tinubu, who currently serves as Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

According to Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the highly anticipated summit will feature Heads of State from across the sub-region, as well as business leaders, heads of global institutions, and financial experts. The summit aims to provide a robust platform for sustainable economic development and regional integration.

