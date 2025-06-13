Economic Summit: Nigeria Embarks On Diplomatic Shuttles To Gambia, Senegal

Share

As part of the ongoing efforts to encourage massive participation in the upcoming West Africa Economic Summit, Nigeria has embarked on diplomatic shuttles to other countries in West Africa to invite their Presidents to attend the all important event billed to hold in Abuja.

The Special Envoy of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the West Africa Economic Summit (WAES) and Honourable Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Her Excellency, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, and members of her delegation were in Banjul, capital of Gambia on Wednesday where they met with the President of The Gambia, His Excellency, Adama Barrow and presented to him an official Invitation letter to the summit. The presentation was preceded by a very warm reception, accorded the Special Envoy and her team.

On receiving the invitation, the Gambian President expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for the proactive and timely initiative in organising a regional summit where West African leaders and the key stakeholders from various sectors in the region will assemble to discuss intraregional trade and investment

