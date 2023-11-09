Economic Summit: Imperative Of Private, Public Sectors’ Dialogue

The 2023 edition of the Nigerian Economic Summit (NES) ended recently in Abuja with the Federal Government pledging to consider recommendations from 29th NES in its economic policy formulation, Abdulwahab Isa reports

Consistently for 29 years of unbroken dialogue, the Nigeria Economic Summit (NES) remains the marketplace for baking economic policies; a platform for plotting economic growth. Organised by the Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG), the yearly forum is the biggest gathering of public and private sector players. Like other past episodes, the 29th edition, first summit under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s six months old administration with the theme: “Pathways to Sustainable Economic Transformation and Inclusion,” dimensioned socio-economic challenges, untapped opportunities and workable solutions.

It was a two-day session graced by experts in various topics. Given the rapid changing in world economic order, characterised by inflation, acute poverty and inequality in living standard, NES is a veritable forum for dissecting multifaceted economic issues.

Renewed hope agenda

The Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration was barely five months in October being the NES 29 month of the conference. He had the privilege of declaring open the two-day conference. Speaking at the occasion, President Tinubu said the Summit’s theme sync with the administration’s renewed hope agenda policy. He listed his government’s priorities anchored on delivering improved livelihoods and positive economic outcomes, which Nigerians can feel and experience. The eight-priority agenda of his government include, ending poverty, achieving food security, economic growth and job creation, access to capital across all segments of society and the economy, inclusivity, security, fairness and rule of law, and anti-corruption.

“To make these priorities possible, we are strengthening the machinery and architecture of governance by establishing a public and civil service culture and structure that is performance and result-oriented. We shall govern ethically, with accountability and transparency; implementing sound and effective policies to accomplish our right priorities,” he said. Elucidating on policies and programmes of his administration’s renewed hope agenda, and how they fit in so well with the theme of NES 29 summit, President Tinubu dovetailed into the economy and how his government intends to grow the sector.

“To stimulate economic growth, we announced the end of a crippling fuel subsidy regime and the unification of foreign exchange rates. Combined with the effects of an unsustainable fiscal deficit and hidden subsidies, these factors distorted the money supply and created an unfair playing field for an elite crop of unpatriotic forces. But that is no more. “These changes have been tackled head on. My government has introduced several measures to resuscitate the economy; including the N5 billion intervention to support small businesses and the agricultural sector. “By January 2024, the new student loan program and consumer credit schemes will have come into effect. New and affordable homes will also be built at record pace.

“We have all felt the pain of these reforms; soon, we shall begin to reap the rewards. It is my hope that the Summit will deliberate and proffer yet more solutions to compliment the programs mentioned above. “To mobilise finance for sustainable development, we have simultaneously commenced an aggressive domestic and external mobilisation of financial resources and capital from a wide range of partners. “Amongst several initiatives, we are progressing forward with the development of wide-ranging reforms to our fiscal and tax policies to ensure an efficient, fair and growth- friendly fiscal environment.

“To harness our human capital, we must protect the socio-economically vulnerable and vanquish forever the crippling multidimensional poverty affecting our land as we move aggressively to end hunger and protect all Nigerian children,” he said. While acknowledging persisting economic challenges faced by Nigerians, he solicited for cooperation of private sector players and captains of industries to commit and redouble their commitment to his government’s vision of a renewed and more prosperous Nigeria.

Developmental goals

The country always had set of goals to achieve within a targeted duration. Most times it failed in meeting the targets. Absence of policy coordination, lack of funds amongst other setbacks prevented her from realising the goals. The government in 2022 launched the SDGs for Integrated public finance with a target of raising $10billion annually for implementation of the goals. At this year’s edition of NES, a plenary session populated with expert speakers dissected reasons Nigeria was unable to achieve Sustainable Development Goals, SDG.

In a panel session titled, ‘Half point to 2030: rethinking the strategy towards achieving the SDGs,’ speakers at the session noted that for Nigeria to attain her Sustainable Development Goals, SDG, leaders in both private and public sectors must collaborate in the implementation of the set goals. Funding requirement for meeting SDGs is put at about $10 billion annually. The speakers, who focused on Nigeria SDG implementation midpoint, also advocated for strict adherence to fiscal responsibility and application of innovative ideas to achieve success.

They said it was imperative to assess the nation’s strategy, find out progress made towards the SDGs and also ascertain the various challenges hindering success. To ensure meaningful advancements, Nigeria, they said, must prioritise poverty reduction, quality education, healthcare access, and sustainable economic growth. In her contribution during the session, Senior Special Adviser to the President on SDGs, Mrs. Adegoke Orelope-Adefulire, noted that the biggest challenge to the goals’ attainment was how to raise the $10 billion funding required to finance the SDGs annually because, according to her, the budget.

To attain the set goals, she said it was important to start implementing the Addis Ababa agenda, which is hinged on financing the SDGs. She also underscored the need for collaboration between the national and sub- nationals, which, for her, is key in funding and realisation of the SDG goals. ‘‘To finance SDGs, we need $10 billion annually but what we have, including the sub-nationals, is not up to half. So, there is a need to source funds from public and private sector perspectives. “What we need to do is to expand the tax net to bring in those outside the network.

Also, we need to reach out donor and private sector support, the buy-in of the sub nation- als is critical, especially the States and Local Governments. He explained that the sub-nationals were already working with the Federal Government to align their data, using digital tools. According to him, that will make the implementation of SDGs more transparent and seamless. “Digital tools have become the norms. We have moved from zero to 90 per cent. It has become clear now that data is key in this. The sub-nationals have become more aware and have fused into the national data system. The FG and sub nationals must align now and be part of the data process. We are ensuring everybody keys into the project.

“The infrastructure has to be revamped to reach all nooks and crannies, rural leaders have to be included. Sub nationals must take ownership and they work closely for us to understand what each has to do.Now we are having relative peace, I am certain we I’ll make progress, working with the private sector and donor agencies,” he opined. On how to raise funds, the Managing Director, Flour Mills Limited, Omoboyede Olusanya, said the Federal Government must create the enabling environment and incentivise the private sector to commit their funds in support of the SDGs.

He said: “To catalyse resources from the private sector, the government must support the private sector by fixing the infrastructure, and provide tax holidays for them to flourish. “There is a need for the private sector to also mobilise resources in sub-nationals levels, which they are already doing in their various host communities.” Another panelist, the Managing Director, Aliko Dangote Foundation, Zouera Youssoufou, said: “We need clear cut strategies to ensure that SDGs are proactively implemented towards achieving the set target.

“Malnutrition is more in the North, different people have different peculiarities and problems, even different with the way they approach issues. “The problems of malnutrition are similar across the country, we have to address insurgency in the North and other forms.of challenges to tackle the menace.” Besides these, she said: “We need to address cultural barriers, inequality, cultural insensitivities across different cultures and religions. We must begin to solve the problem as a nation rather than differences we have on the margins.”

The panelists argued that SDGs must be looked at as a whole rather than as part of a whole.They called on the government to strengthen the data systems using digital technology to make the implementation seamless.

Resilient economy

The NESG Chairman, Mr Niyi Yusuf, while cataloguing various economic woes, also offered action for rescuing the nation. He said that with more than 133 million multidimensionally poor Nigerians, there were potentially more risks of stagnation and distress if a low-growth and low-investment era persisted. He lamented that the future of the Nigerian child was at stake, across every geopolitical zone. According to him, the Nigerian ageing population was also at risk.

He listed low access to finance, increasing cost of foreign exchange (FX), high cost of inventory, imported inputs and operations, coupled with the diversity of taxes, which he said continued to erode business balance sheets, with resultant contraction in production and employment. Specifically, he said large firms were battling low-capacity utilisation, while medium, small and micro-enterprises grapple with multidimensional complexities. These poor economic outcomes, he observed, created worsening social conditions that cannot be taken for granted.

“With more than 133 million multidimensionally poor Nigerians, there are potentially more risks of stagnation and distress if a low- growth and low-investment era persists. The future of the Nigerian child is at stake, across every geopolitical zone. The Nigerian ageing population is also at risk. “There is a high prospect that a retiree’s savings and investments will be eroded entirely just a few years into the first or second decade of retirement. Our high fertility rate which is driving a much higher population growth than economic growth poses a risk of an unproductive population bulge, with an unmanageable social infrastructure cost and burden for supporting our children’s health, nutrition and education.

“We know a multi-trillion dollar economy is viable within a decade of serious reform, consistent economic action and deliberate institutional reforms. Our nation stands at a critical precipice, and our challenges demand immediate, concerted efforts. We need to act now with a shared sense of urgency. “The NESG stands ready to support the government to model the tough choices required and the associated palliative measures to ameliorate the short-term impact on the populace,” he added.

Last line

Like previous episodes, the Federal Government promised to give serious attention to the recommendations of NES 29. Such outcomes, it pledged, would be considered as inputs for policy formulation and implementation. Minister of Budget and Economy Planning, Senator Abubakar Babugu, said the Federal Government, over time, implemented recommendations of NES, promising that this won’t be different as outcomes and resolutions would be submitted to the Federal Executive Council.