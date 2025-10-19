Economic Summit: Bauchi Gov Reassures Diplomats On Safety Of Foreign Investments

Governor of Bauchi State, Alhaji Bala Mohammed, has reassured the diplomatic community in Nigeria of the safety and profitability of all genuine investments in the state.

He urged investors across the world to explore the vast economic opportunities showcased during Bauchi State’s first-ever Economic and Investment Summit held recently in Bauchi, the state capital.

Mohammed gave the assurance on Sunday while addressing a delegation of Ambassadors and Heads of Diplomatic Missions who paid him a courtesy visit at the Bauchi State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja.

The diplomatic delegation comprised envoys from twelve countries, including China, Pakistan, Iran, Palestine, the Philippines, Serbia, Egypt, Kenya, Algeria, Tunisia, the Central African Republic, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The meeting focused on modalities for implementing the Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and Partnership Agreements (PAs) signed between investors from these countries and the Bauchi State Government during the summit.

Governor Mohammed thanked the diplomats for their participation in the summit and sustained interest in the state’s economy, assuring them that all ongoing partnerships would be mutually beneficial.

He disclosed that a compendium of all available investment opportunities in Bauchi State has been compiled to help potential investors make informed decisions.

According to him, Bauchi is in dire need of investments across sectors such as solid minerals, healthcare services, education, water resource management, tourism and hospitality, agriculture, and agribusiness.

“As one of the most populous states in the Northeast, Bauchi plays host to people from neighboring states. Our infrastructure is overstretched, and we need more partnerships to meet the challenges of rapid population growth,” he stated.

The governor commended the People’s Republic of China and other countries that have extended scholarship opportunities to Bauchi indigenes and called for further collaboration in education and human capacity development.

“We must conquer illiteracy because of our large population. Many people migrate to Bauchi from neighboring states because of the peace we enjoy. However, our schools, hospitals, and road networks are overstretched. We welcome any form of bilateral cooperation that will help us grow,” he said.

Mohammed disclosed that although the state has built several healthcare centers, clinics, and tertiary hospitals, many facilities are understaffed due to brain drain. He thanked Pakistan and Egypt for their support in the health sector and expressed readiness to deepen partnerships for training medical personnel.

The governor also highlighted opportunities in the tourism and hospitality sector, noting that Bauchi’s Yankari Game Reserve and other attractions could place Nigeria on the global tourism map if developed to international standards like the safaris in Kenya and Namibia.

On solid minerals, Mohammed described Bauchi’s mineral wealth as “immense,” revealing that Chinese firms have already signed MoUs for the exploration of limestone, gold, tantalite, and other minerals.

“We want reputable mining companies to partner with us. The state government will ensure your investments are protected through strong community engagement. There are huge opportunities in the solid minerals sector capable of creating jobs and prosperity for our people,” he added.