Economic Stability: NGF Lauds CBN’s Coordination With Fiscal Authority

The Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) has commended the Central Bank of Nigeria’s ( CBN) coordinated approach with fiscal authorities, a move it said accounts for subsisting fiscal sustainability.

The collaboration, according to NFG, “Underscored the importance of sustained collaboration to safeguard growth and state fiscal sustainability”. It gave commendation at the end of the 5th meeting held in Abuja, according to the statement signed by the NGF Chairman and Governor of Kwara state, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

Part of the statement reads: ” The Forum received a presentation from the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, represented by the Deputy Governor (Economic Policy), Dr Muhammad Sani Abdullahi, on the Bank’s ongoing stabilisation efforts to restore price stability and strengthen confidence in the economy.

“The briefing highlighted recent policy measures, including the tightening of monetary policy, unification of exchange rate windows, and recapitalisation of banks, to curb inflation, enhance liquidity management, and consolidate macroeconomic stability”.

“Governors commended the CBN’s coordinated approach with fiscal authorities and underscored the importance of sustained collaboration to

safeguard growth and state fiscal sustainability”.

The Governors, in addition, expressed appreciation to the Department of State Services (DSS) for its proactive engagement, and reiterated their commitment to deepen intelligence sharing and collaboration with federal security agencies to enhance peace and stability across the states.

“The Forum received a presentation from the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi on emerging security threats and intelligence-led strategies to strengthen subnational coordination. The briefing focused on countering violent extremism, managing inter-communal tensions, and addressing security risks linked to economic hardship and political transition”

The Forum noted that the Reserved Seats for Women Bill (HB 1349) will be voted on between November 4–6, 2025. The Bill seeks to amend the 1999 Constitution to create special constituencies exclusively contested by women in the National and State Assemblies as a temporary measure to enhance

gender representation. Governors were urged to engage their Senators, Members of the House of Representatives, and State Assemblies to support the Bill’s passage and affirm Nigeria’s commitment to equity and inclusive governance.