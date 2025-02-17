Share

Chinese leader, Xi Jinping has met with executives of major tech companies in the country amid domestic economic headaches and international trade conflicts, state media report.

Alibaba co-founder, Jack Ma, Huawei boss, Ren Zhengfei and the founder of the Chinese electric car giant BYD, Wang Chuanfu were all present at the meeting held on Monday, February 16.

The Beijing meeting was a signal of trust and support for private companies in the world’s second-largest economy.

China’s economy was struggling with weak consumption, partly due to a severe real estate crisis, while trade disputes with the United States further threatened business.

It’s not clear what Xi communicated to the business leaders.

Recall that such meetings in the past were announced as measures to support the private sector.

China’s state-driven economy was closely intertwined with its political apparatus.

Senior cadres of the Communist Party, including Premier Li Qiang and Wang Huning, who is also part of the party’s inner leadership circle, attended the reception in the Great Hall of the People.

