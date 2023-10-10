Economic/Security Summit: What Soludo, Akunyili told S’East leaders

First let’s start with the titbits of what Prof Dora Akunyili had to say at the recent South East Summit, really cut deep and all spellbound. She started by chastising us on how we have been our biggest enemy by not supporting each other, we are too individualistic, we have left the sense of common purpose and focused on fragmentation. She talked about the security challenges and why we should continue to work towards ending it. She talked about the gas project currently ongoing in the region and encouraged the governors to push on. She believed we can do better and should hold ourselves to a higher standard after all, we are Ndi Igbo and should never settle for less. She pointed out the Budgit statistics figure which shows that some South Eastern states are doing relatively well especially Ebonyi and Anambra, but insisted that it is below expectation as we should aim higher. She admonished the governors to improve their IGR, judicious utilisation of the FAAC, debts and challenged the governors to do better on them.

She talked about infrastructure and how bad we have done so far. She suggested we plan on exiting the national grid for a special area and also emulate Bath Nnaji who has done something worthy of note and advised us to attract renewable energy. She pointed out how hardworking and entrepreneurial we are as Ndi Igbo as she has witnessed our people across the world. But she expressed worry on how these entrepreneurial skills are yet to make any impact in the region. She talked about moving away from just building mansions in our villages to building sustainable growth. Can we attract these supply chains, she asked? The world is moving towards AI, digital economy, fintech, electric cars, etc. She talked about how Digital trade can be utilised to enhance the creative industry in the region. “

We need digital infrastructure to make our region attract digital infrastructure,” she said. Can we have an Enugu silicon valley? Digital economy should be given special attention as more business transactions take place via this means. She talked about manufacturing in Aba and Nnewi, but suggested how we can activate industries in Owerri and Abakaliki as well. Another huge resource we have and haven’t utilised is the diaspora resources. She spoke extensively on how this has helped but not in a way that is regenerative. She encouraged that we intentionally make the Southeast the service hub for education. Service hub for health by encouraging Diaspora doctors to come home and build hospitals, referencing her husband. Diaspora for financing She suggested that the governors come together and float the Southeast diaspora bond that can trap all these monies. On his part Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo dwelt on majorly five key points. The first was his gratitude to his colleague governors and Igbo leaders for the new spirit.

According to the celebrated and highly cerebral governor, the second is, of course, the most important reason why all of us, the five South-East governors, are here. And that is to let our people know of our unwavering, unalloyed commitment to this project. “I want to say on behalf of myself, the government and great people of Anambra state, that we are committed to this South East agenda.

“It is not just talk, we have already started demonstrating this, the way we are already conducting ourselves. “This is really a new dawn in the South East and for those I hear and see on television talking and admonishing the South East governors to come together and unite, we are and I am very delighted to be part of this very particular group. “When we had our first or second Southeast Governors’ Forum in Enugu, we demonstrated that by all of us being in attendance as it were. And today we are here and part of that commitment to show that wherever in Igbo land, we are together.

“Ideally, this kind of summit should have been held in our political capital Enugu but here we are in Owerri, demonstrating that commitment and solidarity with one another. “I want to thank the governor of Enugu who a few days ago, hosted the Truth, Justice and Peace Commission that I set up last year and all the security advisers of the five Southeast governors were there and you guys met. I have received the report and I want to believe our governors will consider it in due course.

“A new dawn, a new team, now gives us the agenda. And that brings me to my third point, which is, we need a plan. We all have ideas but for the organisers of this summit, what we need and will very much cherish from all of you is not just a two-year or five-year plan but a Vatican Plan for centuries. Give us a 100-year plan for the South-East. “In Anambra, we developed a 50-year plan, vision 2070. My manifesto derived from that 50-year plan. We are intentionally, deliberately implementing that. We need a plan because if you don’t have a destination in mind, any road will take you there. “I want to believe that by the end of this summit, we have a working group that will give us a South-East plan and an agenda.

“The next one is Homeland consciousness. What will it take to implement this plan? If we don’t have the Homeland consciousness, we don’t believe in ourselves, this will not be achieved so let us believe. “I have heard the speeches given and books of lamentations. It’s very good to lament but I rather like to see the glass as half-full than half empty. The South-East is ready for business, the South-East is ripe for business and we must believe in our ability to turn things around and get the South-East going again. That must be the outcome of this particular summit. “We can lament about the insecurity and so on and so forth. This is not the most insecure place in the world. Other places are thriving in spite of their own insecurity.

“When I arrived in Anambra, eight local governments were totally under siege by these hoodlums. They are all gone, we are settling into business. They would not deter us, Anambra, the South-East and all of us. We must be determined to move our place forward in spite of the challenges. “South-East indigenes must not wait for all the problems to be solved by the governors before they can come to invest in the zone. If they don’t stop seeing the only gloom and doom, this place will be a desolate homeland. “The South-East renaissance should not stop at self-belief, the region should also partner with the rest of the country, the diaspora and the international community.

“We need not just ourselves, we need Nigeria. Ndigbo needs Nigeria and Nigeria needs Ndigbo. Ndigbo needs Africa and the world, and the World and Africa need Ndigbo. As itinerant people, we cannot be intolerant people. “We need the partnership of everybody, partnership of the rest of the country, partnership of the diaspora and partnership with the international community,” he said.