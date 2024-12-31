Economic Sabotage: Troops Recover Stolen Products Worth N68bn In 2024 – DHQ

Share

…seized 236,819 arms, ammunition

The fight against economic sabotage in the South-South general area resulted in the recovery of stolen crude and other illegally refined products worth N68..453 billion between January and December 31, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said on Tuesday.

During the period under review, fighting forces also seized 8,815 weapons, and 228,004 ammunition across the theatres of operation.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. Edward Buba, who made this disclosure at the year-end briefing in Abuja said, that apart from degrading the military and fighting capabilities of the terrorists, thousands of their leaders and commanders were also taken out.

His words: “Over the last 12 months, troops were confronted by several threats across the country ranging from armed banditry, kidnapping for ransom, crude oil theft, violent extremism, insurgency as well as terrorism among others.

“Several of these threats adversely affected innocent citizens and disrupted peace and security in the country.

Troops’ war effort was therefore designed and crafted to defeat and destroy the terrorists as well as dismantle their terror infrastructure across the country.

“Accordingly, troops continued relentless, and painful pressure on the terrorist enclaves, hideouts and strongholds as an incentive to defeat the terrorists.

“Furthermore, troops recovered 8,815 weapons, 228,004 ammunition and denied the oil theft of an estimated sum over #68 bn (N68,453,376,040.00) only’.

The breakdown of the recoveries are as follows: 4,332 AK47 rifles, 1,244 locally fabricated guns, 838 Dane guns, 259 pump action guns, 128,496 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 45,445 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 5,103 cartridges, 2,131 assorted arms and 29,176 assorted ammunition.

Others are: 56,223,002 litres of stolen crude oil, 9,735,836 litres of illegally refined AGO, 95,595 litres of DPK and 156,527 litres of PMS amongst other items.

