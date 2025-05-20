Economic Sabotage: Navy Acquires 3 Vessels, 3 Helicopters

Share

As part of measures to bolster ongoing anti-economic sabotage operations within its maritime domain, the Nigerian Navy has announced the acquisitions of three additional vessels, and three Agusta Westland 109 Trekker helicopters.

It stated that the delivery of the attack platforms brings the total number of helicopters in the service’s inventory to 14, thereby boosting aerial surveillance operations.

The Chief of Policy and Plans, Rear Admiral Ibrahim Dewu, made the disclosure yesterday during a news conference on activities to mark the Navy’s 69th anniversary celebrations.

Dewu also used the occasion to reveal the establishment of a special operations command in Makurdi, the Benue State capital. He said the newly-acquired platforms will be inducted during the navy week.

The new patrol vessels – NNS Shere, NNS Faro and NNS Ikogosi – are about 38 meters long with an endurance of five days.

His words: “Now, what we need in the Nigerian Navy Marines is that the current situation has brought us to operate with our sister services on land. “

The Nigerian Navy, as it is, will need to have trained personnel that will operate side by side with the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Air Force.

“That is why we needed to get special ratings of personnel, or the Navy Marines, which we intend to establish in Makurdi that will be operating not just at sea, but to operate in other terrains, which is the land,.” The senior officer said the new platforms would be inducted during the navy week.

