Economic Sabotage: Cutailing Smugglers At Onne Ports

There is heightened attention at the Onne Ports by the Nigerian Customs Service(NCS). This is due to the activities of smugglers and other illegal importers as EMMANUEL MASHA reports from Port Harcourt

Before Amnesty

Before the Federal Government started the amnesty programme for militants in the Niger Delta region, under the Late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, nobody knew for sure the calibre of weapons and their numbers the militant leaders possessed. The intelligence from the military over the weapons in the region, revolved mainly on estimates.

Shocking discovery

It was only when the militant leaders started surrendering their weapons in line with the amnesty programme that it became clear that the arms and ammunition they possessed could create much bigger problem to the economy if they sustained their attacks on mainly oil installations.

Among the Federal Government amnesty officials and the ones sent by then Governor Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, who jointly monitored the exercise, their main question was how those weapons were smuggled into the country and landed in the hands of the militants leaders.

Some of those weapons may have been smuggled through the Onne Ports, the nearest to the militant leaders.

A decade and half after the programme, peace has fully returned in the Niger Delta, amid reforms in the petroleum industry to check oil bunkering, oil installations attacks and other policies aimed at promoting international best practices in the oil and gas industry.

But there appears to be a sustained plot by smugglers to use the region, through the Onne Ports in Rivers to bring in weapons and illicit drugs.

This has already captured the attention of the Customs authorities. Any serious government will galvanise actions in tackling it.

There have been some high level seizuresby the Customs that have attracted the attention of experts, who feel that the bar should be raised higher to put smugglers of weapons and illicit drugs, whose actions pose serious threat to national security out of work.

They argued that it is the only way for the Customs to deliver on its role of protecting national security.

A maritime expert, Dagogo Peters, said that, “big interceptions and seizures, the Customs moves a step ahead of smugglers and economic saboteurs. They should keep paying attention on documentations in order to detect the ones that were forged to smuggle in contrabands, illicit items and counterfeit goods.”

Who imports arms, drugs?

Recently, Custom officers at the Area 2 Customs Command in Onne Port, intercepted N31billion worth of illicit drugs. Also seized was a 40 feet container bearing 4,800 pairs of military/paramilitary camouflage, rain boots and 67,320 pairs of various rubber footwear, with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N923,040,000,

Before then, officers there had equally intercepted a 1×40 foot container, with number MAEU165396 bearing weapons from Turkey. When it was opened and inspected, hidden among other legal content were 840 units of assorted rifles and 112,500 live ammunition.

According to the Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, who was in Onne Ports, the ammunition discovered include 746 units of Tomahawk Jojef Magnum Black Pump Action Rifles, 10 units of VC Verney Caron Gunmakers Jojef Magnum Silver Pump Action Rifles, and 50 units of VC Verney Caron Gunmaker Double Barrel Rifles.

Also found were 20 units of VC Verney Caron Gunmaker single barrel rifles and Exclusive Series, Sterling High-Quality Live Ammunition 34g-25 Plastic Shotgun Shells (70MM).

It was during the second incident, the seizure of illicit drugs that the Federal Government declared a state of emergency on Onne Ports, due to the boldness of smugglers to compromise national security through it.

No rest until we clean up

The Comptroller General regretted that criminal elements in the international supply chain are exploiting the nation’s pro-trade stance to commit atrocities through Onne port.

But Adeniyi, who led the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to generate N6.1trillion in revenue to fund the 2024 budget, has focused more on economic diversity to promote non-oil revenue earnings.

He said: “Recent intelligence and seizures have revealed a disturbing trend; Onne Port is increasingly being used as a destination for dangerous and illicit cargo. The scale and nature of these illegal importations pose a significant threat to our national security and the health of our citizens.

“Today, we are here to showcase yet another series of significant seizures made by the diligent officers of the Area 2 Command. On display are twelve (12) containers of illicit goods intercepted through a combination of intelligence gathering, inter-agency collaboration, and meticulous physical examination.”

He said the operation that led to the seizures was not only a testament to the Area 2 Command’s vigilance, but also to the effectiveness of the Custom’s intelligence network and the “critical” partnerships with other security agencies.

“We need your help in providing intelligence regarding those behind these nefarious acts and their intentions. Your information, no matter how small, could be the key to preventing a potential catastrophe”, the CG said.

He noted that henceforth, the Customs in a bid to restore the integrity of Onne Port would thoroughly examine all suspected containers for the next three months, warning that if the owners don’t come for examination, the containers would be opened to verify their contents. The CG, however, assured the business community at the port that the measure would create a safer, more secure environment for genuine business activities to thrive, and not to disrupting lawful trade.

“We will work to ensure that lawful shipments are processed as quickly and efficiently as possible during this period”, he said, and warned those who may be tempted to continue the illegal activities that the Customs, in collaboration with other security agencies would bring the full weight of the law upon them.

For the Customs to be totally transformed into the modern scheme of globalisation and trade agreements in international trade, Adeniyi, who is largely seen as a man on a mission, must continue with his reforms. This is needed for the country to generate more revenues, which is a key duty for the Customs.

“If the Customs keep performing by entrenching societal protections through low or high profile seizures of items that pose serious threats to our country, and enforce regulations that contribute in building our country, then our Customs officers should be the celebrated heroes of our country’s economic advancement,” said another expert.”

The CG, whose tenure was recently extended by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, led the Customs to oversee

N136trillion exports in 2024, and managed imports valued at N60.29trillion in the same year.