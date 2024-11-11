Economic Revival: Sule Urges FG To Harness Youth Potential, Adopt Innovative Policies

Share

As Nigeria grapples with the escalating crisis of fuel scarcity and economic challenges, renowned business leader, Dr. Thomas Sule, has called on the federal government to adopt innovative policies prioritising citizen welfare, particularly youth empowerment.

Dr. Sule, a respected voice in Nigeria’s business community, emphasised that the current challenges present an opportunity for transformative change, stressing that “it’s time for bold, forward-thinking leadership.

“We must harness the energy and creativity of our youths to drive economic growth and development.”

To address the crisis, Dr Sule stressed the need for “equipping youths with relevant skills to navigate the changing job market; focusing on STEM education (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics); investing in incubators, innovation hubs, and startup support programs to provide practical opportunities for youths to apply their skills; empowering youths to identify and respond to community needs, making them equal partners with adults in decision-making processes; implementing policies that promote economic diversification, encourage local production, and enhance competitiveness; and investing in critical infrastructure, such as power, transportation, and technology, to support economic growth.

He noted that “Nigeria’s youths are its greatest asset. By investing in their development, we can unlock the country’s full potential and create a brighter future.”

A distinguished business leader with over two decades of experience in strategic management, entrepreneurship, and policy development, Dr. Sule

has served on various national committees and is a sought-after expert on economic and business issues. He noted that with a population of over 200 million, Nigeria faces significant economic challenges, including a 33% unemployment rate, a 40% youth unemployment rate, 21% inflation rate. $248 billion GDP.

Dr. Sule’s urgent call to action emphasises the need for collaborative efforts between government, private sector, and civil society to address Nigeria’s economic challenges.

“Together, we can create a more prosperous, inclusive Nigeria,” Dr. Sule concluded.

