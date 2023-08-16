Economic Revival: Shareholders task Tinubu on security

For the country to witness a positive turnaround, shareholders under the aegis of Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria (ISAN) has advised President Bola Tinubu to tackle insecurity. Speaking on the economic situation in the country, ISAN’s new National Co-ordinator, Mr. Moses Igbrude, maintained that whether it is to tackle the impacts of the subsidy removal on refined petroleum or to mitigate the bad impacts of the single window exchange rate, or to boost export potential of the country to tap into opportunities offered by the much weakened naira, the security issue holds the key.

ISAN, which is the biggest shareholder organisation in Africa, therefore, urged the president to have a re-think on his economic strategies, stressing that his recent declaration of a state of emergency on food production and agriculture generally would be cosmetic unless the needful is done.

Mr Igbrude declared that there was need to effect a total reformation of the security architecture of the nation and that it was no longer plausible to be bothered with the continuous killing daily in the middle-belt or elsewhere.

He hinted that for Tinubu to succeed he must begin to show the nation in clear terms that he can handle the nation’s security challenges in the overall interest of the nation, maintaining that to manage the economy effectively it must be clear to all and sundry that Nigeria is not business as usual.