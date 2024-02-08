Economic Reforms: World Bank Engages FG on Critical Developmental Agenda

..Edun, Cardoso, Bagudu Hold Strategic Session With Lender

As part of measures to improve the economy, the World Bank has engaged the Federal Government’s economic team on critical developmental agenda.

Top officials of government, including the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, the Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, and Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Atiku Abubakar Bagudu, last night, engaged the World Bank Managing Director (Operations), Ms. Anna Bjerde, on how to advance Nigeria’s economic reforms.

Speaking on her mission to Nigeria, Bjerde said her conversation with Nigerian government centered on critical aspects of the country’s developmental agenda, including macroeconomic and fiscal policy, energy access, digital infrastructure, and skills. She stated that the World Bank had over 30 projects in Nigeria, adding that her visit would afford her the opportunity to also take stock of projects.

Bjerde stated that her visit was also to further discussions on Nigeria’s economic reforms. In his remarks, Edun said Bjerde’s visit was in continuation of the recent visit by the World Bank President, Ajay Banga, to Nigeria. While soliciting for more support for Nigeria from the Bretton Woods institution, Edun expressed the hope that the multilateral institution would appreciate the country’s reform efforts.