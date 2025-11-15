Economic Reforms: S&P Raises Nigeria’s Outlook To ‘Positive’

Standard & Poor’s (S&P) Global Ratings on Friday revised its outlook on Nigeria to “Positive” from “Stable”, citing the country’s ongoing economic reforms.

The financial information and analytics company also affirmed the country’s rating at “B-/B”.

“The monetary, economic, and fiscal reforms being implemented by Nigerian authorities will yield positive benefits over the medium term,” S&P said in a statement.

In recent months, key global credit rating agencies have upgraded Nigeria’s rating following what they described as the country’s impressive implementation of economic reforms.

Specifically, in May, Moody’s upgraded Nigeria’s rating by one notch to “B3” from “Caa1”, citing notable improvements in the country’s external and fiscal positions, while Fitch last month kept its “B” rating and “stable” outlook.

President Bola Tinubu, who assumed office on May 29, 2023, launched Nigeria’s boldest reforms in decades, scrapping the costly petrol subsidy and removing currency trading restrictions to spur growth and attract foreign investment.

Both the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund ( IMF) have said that if sustained, these reforms could support long-term economic expansion.