Economic Reforms Necessary To Build Resilient Country, Tinubu Tells Catholic Bishops

Share

President Bola Tinubu on Friday said he fully understood what Nigerians were going through but that the present economic reform is necessary to build a resilient country and guarantee our children’s future.

The President said this when he received the Catholic Bishop’s Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) at the Presidential villa in Abuja.

According to a release by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President highlighted the importance of citizens and leaders investing in the nation to build a strong society.

He emphasised that poverty affects everyone regardless of religion and called for collective efforts to fight it.

He stressed that the tax reform presented a good investment opportunity for citizens to build their nation.

“Yes, removing the fuel subsidy was hard, tough for me, but it’s a hard choice that Nigeria must face. We are not going to bankrupt our country.

“We were spending the investment of the future of our children yet unborn; We were spending their rights, and poverty has no religious basis.

“There’s no religious colouration, no identity. It affects all, and we must fight it together,” the President emphasised.

On the request to return mission schools that governments have taken over, Tinubu said schools were subnational entities, not owned by the Federal Government.

“I’ve been a good example as the governor of Lagos state. I returned all the mission schools,” Tinubu said.

He commended the Catholic body’s commitment to education and healthcare.

The President added that he set up the Nigerian Education Loan FUND (NELFUND) to ensure that no student dropped out of school due to a lack of funds for tuition fees.

He promised to look at ways to help students of private institutions that NELFUND does not cover.

Tinubu noted that the security agencies were already curtailing the nation’s insecurity, stressing that adherents of all religions felt the impact of the efforts.

“This insecurity, everyone is affected, Christians, Muslims alike. I have no religious bias; I won’t be a bigot.

“My wife is a pastor of Redeemed Christian Church. But we have to think of our country; this country must develop and must stand beyond religious bigotry. And I’m here open to you, ready to listen.

“We’ve been together for some time. We have an open-door policy. I will not shut my door.”

The President thanked religious leaders for their prayers, as the country is already witnessing a better deal and a newfound optimism.

He highlighted the competition among operators in the petroleum sector, the bountiful harvest enjoyed by farmers, and the lower prices of commodities, adding that investments were flowing into the country.

“There is hope; people are coming in to invest. They are saying good things about Nigeria. I am very proud of that.

“What seems to be a very difficult beginning is now showing us hope. And we are not half-time yet. I’m happy to see this period alive and healthy, and I am thankful to all of you for your prayers.”

Most Reverend Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji, the Archbishop of Owerri and the CBCN President, who led the delegation of 20 Bishops from across the country, said they were at the State House to congratulate President Tinubu on his victory, having not had the opportunity last year, and to commend him for his efforts to reposition the country and share some concerns.

“Your government’s policy mantra is anchored on the principles of Renewed Hope.

“In this regard, we are pleased to inform you that the Holy Father, Pope Francis, has declared this year as the year of hope, the Jubilee Year of Hope, a theme we adopted for our conference. We came with the final fruits of our deliberations and will share them with you.”

He said the removal of fuel subsidies had undoubtedly affected the people and commended the tax reform initiative, which he believed would “generate, in the long run, more resources for advancing the common good.”

He acknowledged the efforts of security agencies to curtail insecurity in the land.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

