Economic Reforms Improves Investment Climate – Edun

The economic reforms undertaken by the government – subsidy removal strengthens public finances and improved investment climate, the Federal Government said on Thursday

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun who stated this, further assured government commitment to private sector-led economic growth. He spoke in Abuja at the World Bank event.

The Minister underscored the role of the International Finance Corporation (IFC) in driving investment across key sectors of the economy.

Edun assured that the government would continue to foster a business-friendly environment that attracts private sector investment.

He praised the IFC’s support in agriculture, infrastructure, and energy, stressing that such partnerships are vital for economic stability and job creation.

The Minister noted that recent reforms, including subsidy removal and increased production, have strengthened public finances and improved the investment climate.

Acknowledging the impact of higher living costs, he assured that boosting food security and expanding financial support for vulnerable Nigerians remain top priorities.

A statement issued by the Director of information in the Ministry Mohammed Manga said Edun thanked IFC and other development partners for their continued role in Nigeria’s economic transformation.

