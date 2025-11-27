Economic Reforms: Disinflation, Sustainable Growth On The Card

The Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) are wrapping up plans to unveil the second phase of economic reforms aimed at consolidating gains recorded in the last two years, ABDULWAHAB ISA reports

The past two and a half years witnessed the nation’s economic managers having to invent tools to restore both sanity and stability to an economy that had sailed in turmoil.

Previous distortions to the economy warranted the introduction of an ambitious macroeconomic reform agenda aimed at restoring market confidence, correcting fiscal and external imbalances, and laying the foundation for sustainable, private sector-driven growth.

Some of the actions included the removal of fuel subsidies, exchange rate unification, tightening of monetary policy to rein in inflationary pressures, and fiscal consolidation measures designed to enhance revenue mobilization and expenditure efficiency.

While these reforms initially induced short-term hurts, adjustment costs manifested in elevated inflation; exchange rate volatility, and a temporary contraction in real incomes, their cumulative effect translates into improved macroeconomic fundamentals, strengthened investor sentiment, and enhanced policy transparency and credibility.

Fundamentals

The World Bank projects that Nigeria’s real GDP will expand by 4.2 per cent in 2025 and 4.4 per cent in 2026, supported by improving macroeconomic stability, stronger performance in the services sector, and the continued impact of structural reforms.

Now that the economy has stayed the course—gaining altitude and stability—the government is set to unveil an ambitious strategy to guide the second phase of its economic reforms for the next two years.

Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, hinted at a new policy being wrapped up for unveiling at an undisclosed date last week at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) 2025 Executive Seminar.

At the core of the new economic policy to be presented to members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and unveiled to the public at a later date, it entails a coordination between fiscal and monetary policies—all in a bid to double the size of its economy and bring inflation back to single digits within the remaining two years.

Nigeria’s new economic direction in the next two years will be anchored on the Dis-Inflation and Growth Acceleration Strategy (DGAS), Dr. Anite disclosed at a forum organized by CBN’s economic policy department.

DGAS to the rescue

Details of DGAS, an economic blueprint document that will be a Pathfinder for the economy in the next two years, haven’t been made public. Its thrust rests on absolute collaboration between monetary and fiscal authorities as essential for steering the economy towards inclusive growth, productivity, and long-term competitiveness.

The current administration has an ambitious target of growing Nigeria’s GDP to $1 trillion by 2037. To achieve this, officials are working to create conditions to double the current GDP, which has been reported as approximately $375 billion in current prices for 2024 (and $285 billion nominal for 2025).

Speaking to DGAS’ constituents at the CBN 2025 Executive Seminar last week, Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Uzoka-Anite said: “We know that if we continue in the way we’ve been doing business, the World Bank has told us that we can get it around 4.4 per cent, and that will be next year.

“But as the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Chief Wale Edun, said at the first meeting on November 6, 2025, Nigeria’s goal is to generate a GDP of over four per cent per annum by 2027. Mathematically that means that by 2037 we will only have doubled our GDP.

“If we actually multiply seven per cent by the current $375 billion, we’ll just be growing our GDP growth rate. The sector-specific risk will of course shift over time, but the key takeaway is that national and household income will double, reducing poverty by a substantial percentage.

And if we achieve more than seven per cent growth, then the period within which the income objective we are expecting will be accelerated.

“The second outcome that we want is boosting Nigeria’s competitiveness. Whether that is measured by metrics such as ease of doing business or reduction in delivered costs per unit of GDP, we want to continue to improve Nigeria’s economic competitiveness and its social and related impact.

As such, our efforts will aim to align on the target number that shows at least reductions in the cost of energy, reductions in the time to register businesses, secure permits, and conduct basic engagements with government agencies,” the Minister of Finance said. Explaining further, she quipped:

“Given these empirical targets, we now return to the fundamental question.”

What is the core claim of policymakers—that the fiscal and monetary sides must champion accelerating industrial growth and competitiveness to the threshold that we just identified?

According to the minister, “while we were collaborating to stabilize prices and accelerate growth, it became very evident to us that the challenges that we are confronted with are not cyclical, but rather structural. “Traditional monetary tightening alone cannot deliver sustainable recovery, nor can fiscal expansion in isolation produce the scale of impact that our people require.

What Nigeria needs at this stage is a unified national framework that integrates both monetary and fiscal levers to drive non-inflationary growth and structural transformation.

“Based on this understanding, we came together with the central bank and the Ministry of Finance to co-create and co-author a document that we call the Dis-Inflation and Growth Acceleration Strategy. We started working; we were not waiting for a seminar to tell us how to do it. When we identified what we needed to do, we began to work.

“The DGAS, as we call it, is the De-Inflation and Growth Acceleration Strategy document, which integrates reform and implementation blueprints to reposition the Nigerian economy on the path of stability, productivity, and competitiveness.

It represents the second wave of reforms following the administration’s bold actions in energy pricing and foreign exchange liberalization. “While the first wave restored market integrity and confidence, DGAS now provides the architecture to unlock sector productivity, expand domestic output, and generate inclusive prosperity,” she explained.

Economy in a stable curve

The CBN Governor, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, said the country had crossed over its worst phase of her economy. He harped on mutual collaboration between monetary and fiscal authorities in the next economic reforms phase.

Reflecting on the 2025 seminar theme, “deepening reforms: paths to disinflation and sustainable growth,” the governor said that it reflects the prevailing domestic realities and the concerted efforts by monetary and fiscal authorities to restore macroeconomic stability, strengthen investor confidence, and place Nigeria on a sustainable growth trajectory.

“The dialogue and discussion have enriched our collective understanding of Nigeria’s growth dynamics and laid the groundwork for critical policy reforms, including bold fiscal consolidation measures, foreign exchange market reforms, and stronger coordination between monetary and fiscal authorities.

While most of these reforms came with short-term challenges, they were essential to repositioning the economy on a more sustainable growth trajectory.” The governor harped on price stability and credible inflation targeting, two core cardinal objectives of the apex bank.

“You all know the importance of a credible inflation targeting regime, which is to enhance predictability, guide market expectations, and anchor long-term investments for sustainable growth. I need not say this, though. I need not tell anybody that investors run away from lack of predictability. That is what discourages investors.

The more the predictability, the more the incentive for investors to want to come to your market. I’m a very strong believer in something, and that is, once you get these fundamentals right, and you’re doing the right things, you don’t have to make anybody come and invest.

“Investors naturally get attracted to such environments. Boosting local production and industrial competitiveness is crucial. Collaboration with fiscal authorities to reduce costs and incentivize production remains a key imperative.”

He reaffirmed CBN’s commitment to playing its catalytic role in expanding access through innovative credit frameworks and improved risk-sharing mechanisms.

“This seminar offers yet another opportunity for the bank’s leadership to deeply reflect on and refine policy options. Nigerians need to wake up to the fact that the economy belongs to everybody. It belongs to everybody.

“When I assumed responsibility for the Central Bank, one of the promises I made was that Nigerians would not have to know anybody to get their transactions and work done with the Central Bank.

You would not have to know the government. “You would not have to know the governor. You would not have to know the GGs. You would not have to know the directors.

Yes, when problems come, these things obviously will be escalated. But having to come to the Central Bank every day because you want one thing or the other and you don’t leave until you’ve seen somebody is now a thing of the past,” said Cardoso.

Last line

The second phase of economic reforms is a consolidation of previous gains. The collaboration between monetary and fiscal authorities is crucial in achieving DGAS constituents.