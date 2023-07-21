Economic Investment: Ebonyi Partners Nigerians In Diaspora

Ebonyi State Government has said that it will partner with Nigerians in the diaspora to bring economic investment, infrastructural, and human capital development to the state.

The State Diaspora Focal Point Officer, Valentine Okike who made the declaration in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital said that the office is expected to facilitate a positive engagement of the Nigerians in the diaspora with the State government and the Nigeria Diaspora Commission, Abuja.

Okike maintained that the State government was targeting among other things to achieve more investment opportunities, Human capital Development and other economic and social development from the partnership.

“The present administration of Rt. Hon Francis Nwifuru is poised to ensure the economic development of the State through positive partnership with Nigerians in the Diaspora and by so doing, he has created the Office of the State Diaspora Focal Point Officer.

“He has given the office the mandate to positively engage Nigerians in the Diaspora with the policies, programs, and projects of the state government thereby harnessing their resources towards the economic and Development of the State.

He stated that the expected investment will come as both physical investment, transfer of knowledge, and other positive areas adding that the state is ready to partner with individuals, groups, and organizations to the benefit of the State.

He said that as a Government that is mindful of the welfare of its citizenry, such investment and Developmental opportunities will better the lots of the people of the State.

He maintained that the top on the agenda of the present administration is to bring more infrastructural development, and economic investments to the State and ensure the welfare of the people.

The State Diaspora Focal Point Officer who was recently appointed by the State Governor, Rt. Hon Nwifuru also doubles as the State Commissioner for Special Duties.

He promised to always give a good representation of the State before the world and to actualize the goals of delivering excellent and people-centered governance to our people.