Economic Hardship: Telcos May Cut Costs, Hike Prices

FORCE

Telcos are being forced by cost of production to increase tariffs

Due to the lingering economic hardship caused by various factors including high foreign exchange, telecom operators in Nigeria may be forced to cut their costs and hike their prices. Sources in the industry said there may not be remedies than to cut their costs and increase their prices. There have been agitations by telcos to increase their tariffs as they claim to be running under loss but their demands have always been rejected by the regulatory authority.

For instance, MTN Nigeria said it was working on restoring its profitability and strengthening its balance sheet by managing costs and tariffs after it reported a slump in annual profit on Monday. The drop in the company’s profit was due to a sharp devaluation of naira, which pushed MTN Nigeria to a loss after tax of N137 billion ($101.48 million) and negative equity. South Africa-headquartered MTN said its headline earnings per share (HEPS) – one of the main profit measures – tumbled by 72.3 per cent to 315 cents for the year end.

Nigeria’s central bank in June adopted new forex rules that MTN said had since led to an approximately 96.7 percent devaluation in the naira as of December. “I think on Nigeria, we’re anticipating that we will continue to have some macro headwinds,” Group Chief Executive, Ralph Mupita said, adding, “we are anticipating that the naira will remain volatile for some time.” MTN is working with regulators across several of its markets, including Nigeria, to get approval to increase tariffs for voice and data.

“Given our expense profile in Nigeria, we need some tariff increases to mitigate the cost of running the network,” Mupita said. The majority of network expenses are driven by contracts MTN Nigeria has with cell tower operators IHS Holding Limited and others, such as ATC. “The operator is engaging with these tower companies to negotiate some of its tower contracts to mitigate the jump in costs due to the naira devaluation.

“A third area of focus is dollar exposure on its balance sheet,” Maputo said. Telecom operators through their various associations said they have been appealing to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to consider the current economic situation to allow them to do their business at the rate that would keep them in the business. According to them, the current tariffs charged on voice and data could no longer be sustained considering their cost of production.

The Chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Engr. Gbenga Adebayo, noted that the refusal by the NCC to allow them to increase their tariffs is crippling their businesses, saying the tariffs set by the regulator are insufficient in light of escalating operational expenses. He pointed out that, unlike the telecoms sector, other heavily regulated industries like power and insurance had seen price increases to reflect macroeconomic changes and the increased cost burden on operators.