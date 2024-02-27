Economic Hardship: Protest Rocks Osogbo Amid Tight Security

Residents of Osogbo, Osun State capital on Tuesday took to the streets to protest over the current economic hardship in Nigeria.

Recall that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) had, on February 8, issued a 14-day nationwide strike notice to the Federal Government over the failure to implement the agreements reached on October 2, following the removal of the fuel subsidy.

The FG’s failure to fulfil its promises after the ultimatum by Labour will be met with a two-day nationwide protest, slated for Tuesday, February 27, and Wednesday, February 28, 2024.

Organised labour, had last Monday, begun mobilising its members for the nationwide protests over the high cost of living in the country.

New Telegraph Correspondent who monitored the situation on Tuesday reported the heavy security personnel in the state capital.

Security operatives including men of the Nigeria Security Civil Defence Corps(NSCDC), Police, Department of State Service(DSS) among others were seen monitoring the protesters to prevent being hijacked by hoodlums.

The protesters consisted of workers and activists under the auspices of Dialogue 360, Coalition for Revolution, Joint Action Force, Osun Civil Society Coalition and Committee for Defense of Human Rights (CDHR), and Federation of Informal Workers including youths in the state.

The protesters who had earlier converged at the popular Nelson Mandela Freedom Park before they marched through Old Garage, MDS, Sumbare and terminated it at Olaiya under the bridge.

They were chanting anti-government songs and carrying placards with several inscriptions which read, ‘Let the poor breathe’; ‘Stop stealing palliatives meant for the working poor’; ‘End Insecurity’; ‘We reject devaluation of Naira’; ‘Enough is enough’; ‘No to anti-people policies’ among others.

Addressing the protesting crowd, the Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Osun State, Christopher Arapasopo charged the

Federal government to out the issue of the high cost of living in the country, saying that even if there is food in the market people don’t have the money to buy it.

He said: “It’s no more a news that sometimes last year there was a meeting between the federal government and the organized labour leaders in the country, over the issue affecting the country.

“And an agreement was reached at the end of the day which was ought to be implemented last year. We had a meeting comprising all states in Nigeria, and matters were raised and a 14-day ultimatum was given to the FG for the implementation of the agreement signed.

And we all resolved at the meeting that if at the end of 14 days the Federal Government fails to implement what was in the agreement, we’ll embark on a Nationwide peaceful protest. The Federal Government should do what is needed. we are all in Nigeria and see how people are suffering and dying”, he said.