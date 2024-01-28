Economic Hardship: Primate Ayodele Plans 2nd Phase of Palliative Market

In fulfillment of his promise to hold a second edition after the maiden edition, leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, said he would be holding the second phase of his palliative market on Wednesday, February 14, in Lagos. This, he said is tailored towards reducing the effect of fuel subsidy removal and the impact of economic hardship on Nigerians. At the first edition held on Sunday, November 26, 2023 with over 10,000 beneficiaries, several bags of rice, beans, garri were sold for less than N20,000, just like tubers of yam, noodles, groceries were sold at give-away prices.

At the second edition, the palliative market will similarly feature more items that will be sold at very low prices. While speaking on the reason behind his decision to come up with a palliative market during the maiden edition, Primate Ayodele mentioned that apart from the fact that he is contributing his quota to the community, he is teaching the government how to properly help the people. ‘’I am doing this be- cause the government has missed it.

I am contributing my quota to society so I can help the government do their job. If they don’t know how to do it, we will teach them how to do it. This is a model for the government to follow. There is serious hunger in the land and if the government can reduce it to a certain level, economic hardship will reduce,’’ Ayodele stated. Also, beneficiaries of the maiden edition, some who were non church members, expressed gratitude to Primate Ayodele for doing so much for the less privileged in the society.

One of them testified to Primate Ayodele’s benevolent acts for widows and the needy. She also revealed that she got a full bag of rice for N20,000. ‘’I thank God for Primate Ayodele, he has been helping us. He helped the widows and people that have nothing to eat. I can eat with my children with a full bag of rice I got for N20,000.’’