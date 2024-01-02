Economic Hardship: Oyebanji Raises Hope Of Nigerians

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has urged the people of the state and Nigerians at large to endure the biting economic situation affecting the country.

The governor added that the current hardship in Nigeria, are necessary pain to pass through for the nation to overcome the various challenges.

Oyebanji said things may be tough now, but he is so confident in God that this year 2024, people will see the effect of all the policies put in place by the Federal Government.

Governor Oyebanji, made the remarks in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday at the “Year 2024 Inter-Faith Thanksgiving Service”, held at the Main Theatre, Obafemi Awolowo Civic & Convention Centre, Fajuyi, Ado-Ekiti.

Oyebanji assured Ekiti workers that this year would be good for them, noting that their welfare is the government’s responsibility.

He said “Government also have a responsibility to take good care of a lot of people not in government employment with available resources”

The Governor, however, cautioned all political appointees, most especially those who are not doing well, saying “You will have to leave the cabinet for those who can perform.

“You are not in government for enjoyment, you are in government to serve the people”.

Oyebanji called on those in government to share love among the people of the state while dispensing prosperity.

On the local government administration in the state, Oyebanji tasked the newly elected chairmen and the government to provide good governance at the grassroot.

“Money would have to be spent on the needs of the people and not what the chairmen want to do at the grassroot, most especially, building open market stalls that are not being used by the people. You have to go back to the people to ask them what they need before embarking on any projects”

Oyebanji, while thanking God and the people for the peace enjoyed in the state, said God has a duty for Ekiti and Ekiti people, pointing out that the people should not lose hope, but push forward for better days ahead.

He also cautioned those mixing politics with governance, saying the time for politics is over now but, it’s time to put politics behind, now it’s time for governance.

Prayers were said for the state and Nigeria, by various religious leaders. Rev. Dr. E. A. Aribasoye, Ekiti CAN Chairman, who spoke on “Repositioning for Greater Glory”, urged Oyebanji, to continue to be accessible as public servants and connect his government to the grassroot to avoid distraction from critics, faults finders and praise singers.

An Islamic cleric in the state, Sheikh Abdus Salaam Babatunde in his preaching, urged the people, saying”Whatever position we find ourselves, we should not be forgetful of tomorrow.”