Economic Hardship: Oborevwori Advocates Fair Taxation, Responsible Media Engagement

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has underscored the need for fair and transparent tax reforms, alongside responsible media engagement, as Nigeria navigates key economic transitions.

The governor made the remarks on Thursday at the 2025 Press Week of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Delta State Council, held at Orchid Hotel, Asaba.

He was represented by the State Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu.

Speaking on the theme, “Tax Regimes and Exchange Rate Unification: Economic Implications and the Media’s Strategic Role,” Oborevwori described taxation as the backbone of government revenue and a critical tool for national development.

“Without effective tax regimes, no government can sustainably provide infrastructure, healthcare, education, and security,” he said.

He emphasized that taxation must be fair, transparent, and growth-oriented, warning that complex and multiple tax structures discourage investment, while weak enforcement undermines development.

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to broadening the tax base, reducing leakages, and ensuring that every naira collected is judiciously invested in the welfare of citizens.

Addressing Nigeria’s recent move toward exchange rate unification, Oborevwori described the policy as a bold step to stabilize the currency, attract foreign investment, and eliminate distortions in the foreign exchange market.

While acknowledging short-term challenges, including inflationary pressures, he insisted that the long-term gains remained substantial.

“These reforms will bring greater investor confidence, a level playing field for businesses, and enhanced competitiveness for Nigerian goods and services,” he noted.

He added that for states like Delta, with vibrant oil, gas, and agricultural sectors, stable exchange rates are “critical to unlocking export potential and driving economic diversification.”

Oborevwori highlighted that ongoing reforms, particularly tax restructuring and exchange rate unification directly affect commodity prices, wages, and the survival of small businesses.

He assured that the government is working to cushion their impact through targeted social interventions, infrastructure investment, and support for local industries.

Emphasizing the crucial role of the media, the governor said journalists remain central to shaping public understanding of economic reforms.

“You are the bridge between policy and the people,” he said, urging journalists to educate the public, monitor government policies, highlight stories of resilience, and combat misinformation. He cautioned that fake or sensational news could inflame tensions, destabilize communities, and undermine confidence in national institutions.

“With great influence comes a solemn responsibility,” Oborevwori added, calling on journalists to uphold accuracy, objectivity, and professionalism. He encouraged the NUJ and all media practitioners to approach their duties with courage, fairness, and patriotism.

The governor reaffirmed Delta State’s readiness to partner with the media by providing access to information and promoting transparency in governance.

“As we celebrate Press Week, let us remember that the pen, the microphone, and the camera are powerful instruments. Used responsibly, they illuminate the path to economic stability, social justice, and national prosperity,” he said. He concluded with a call for unity: “Together, we can build a Delta State and a Nigeria where reforms are embraced as stepping stones to greatness.”

Keynote Speaker and Senator representing Delta South, Senator Joel-Onowakpo Thomas, emphasized that tax reforms and exchange rate unification are central pillars of President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s broader agenda to stabilize and grow the economy.

“These reforms are not abstract ideas; they are strategic actions that rebuild an economy that works for all,” the Senator, represented by Mr. Uzuazo Ikelegbe, stated.

Earlier, Chairman of the State Council of the NUJ, Comrade Churchill Oyowe, noted that the theme of the event was chosen to provoke thought, inspire policy conversations, and reaffirm the media’s role as both watchdog and bridge between government and citizens.

“The Nigerian journalists must not only report policies but interpret them in ways that empower citizens to make informed decisions,” he said.

He also expressed gratitude to Governor Oborevwori for his administration’s unwavering support for press freedom, infrastructure development, and inclusive governance under the MORE agenda.

“We are witnesses to your government’s conscious investment in people-oriented projects across Delta State, in education, healthcare, infrastructure, and youth development,” Oyowe added.