Economic Hardship: Nigeria In Intensive Care – Tambuwal

A Senator representing Sokoto South Senatorial Zone, Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has urged Nigerians to resuscitate the country against the present economic hardship and other happenings, saying Nigeria is currently in an intensive care.

Tambuwal who stated this in Sokoto while speaking to newsmen said Nigerians are going through a series of challenges and as such the Nigerians need soul soul-searching drive to find lasting solutions to current realities.

He said, “The country is in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), leaders and Nigerians should return to the drawing board, tell themselves the truth as a solution toward resuscitating the country against current happenings”.

“Nigerians should check their humanity to rediscover themselves, redeem and resuscitate the country for prosperity”,

The immediate past governor of the state also noted that leadership without compassion was troubling, pointing out that ” it is all about trust and we will all account for our deeds.

The former governor said he deliberately chose to remain silent for 9 months on the state of the Nigerian nation, saying”am on sabbatical”.

” When you are involved in something and the unexpected happens, you remain quiet. I have been introspective”, he said.

” We should all ignore partisanship of all sorts and return to the basis as citizens ready to demonstrate the needful for the country.”

“I was an active co-founder of All Progressive Congress (APC), but decided to leave for obvious foreseen situations”,

” My leaving the party in 2018 was signalled by foreseen situations that were not in tandem with realities.