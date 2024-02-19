New Telegraph

February 19, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
February 19, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Economic Hardship: Mercy…

Economic Hardship: Mercy Aigbe Pleads With Tinubu To Intervene

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has reacted to the suffering Nigerians are currently experiencing as a result of the constant increase in the United States (US) dollar which is affecting the country’s economy.

The actress who took to her official Instagram page to share the video of Nigerians struggling to get food pleaded with President Bola Tinubu over the ongoing economic hardship.

Reacting to the video, the movie star claimed that because of the state of the nation, people are starving to death, dying, and going insane.

READ ALSO:

Mercy Aigbe urged President Bola Tinubu and the government to do something to alleviate the financial difficulties of the masses.

She also appealed to the President’s son, Seyi Tinubu to help beg his father.

She said, “People are hungry! People are dying! People are going out of their minds! The present situation in the country is TERRIBLE!

“The government should please, please we are begging, they should do something about this economic hardship! IT’S UNBEARABLE @officialasiwajubat. @seyitinubu please beg your father for us! O to ge!!!!”

Watch Video Below:

Tags:

Read Previous

Tragedy As OAU Loses Staff To Lion Attack
Read Next

Senate Frowns At N17trn Loss On Tax Waivers