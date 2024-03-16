Economic Hardship – Mental Health Issues On the Rise in Nigeria

Economic downturns, including high poverty and unemployment rates, plummeting stock market values, and housing crises, may have exacerbated the negative mental health outcomes in the country, particularly depressive disorder. In this report, ISIOMA MADIKE, spoke to health experts, who have linked the economic hardship to current mental health issues among Nigerians

A Professor of Psychiatry at the University of Ibadan, Oye Gureje, said the present economic condition in the country could be a precursor for depression, which may come with a change in seasons (a condition formerly called seasonal affective disorder).

He believes that ignorance and stigma attached to mental health are the drivers of the scourge which often leads to suicide. Gureje said that when things get rough, psychological suffering becomes one big nasty circle, but added that the reality is that depression is a mental illness, which no one should be ashamed of. The problem, the professor said, is that many people feel sad or depressed at times, but believe it’s a normal reaction to life’s struggles.

He further said that when intense sadness, including feeling helpless, hopeless, and worthless lasts for many days to weeks and keeps one from liv- ing his or her life, it may be something more than sadness. At that point, he added, one could have clinical depression, a treatable medical condition. He said: “We live in denial in this part of the world.

When people are going through depression, they usually would first want to reject such suggestions, some may even take to prayers instead of seeking medical attention. But again, we attach stigma to mental issues in this clime. “Imagine seeing someone around where people refer to as ‘Yaba left’, immediately such a person would be termed ‘mad’.

Yet, this is one issue that could easily be nipped in the bud if professionals trained to handle such are called in on time. It’s really something therapy or medication could solve.” The Director, WHO Collaborating Centre for Research and Training in Mental Health, Neuroscience, Drug and Alcohol Abuse, also said that depression may have other specific features, such as anxious distress. He listed other symptoms to include lack of joy and reduced interest in things that used to bring people happiness.

He said that life events, such as bereavement, produce mood changes that can usually be distinguished from the features of depression. The causes of depression, he further said, are not fully understood but are likely to be a complex combination of genetic, biological, environmental, and psychosocial factors. There are other signs and symptoms.

Some people, he said, are at higher risk of depression than others with risk factors such as life events: These include bereavement, divorce, work issues, relationships with friends and family, financial problems, medical concerns, or acute stress. It could also be personality in which case those with less successful coping strategies or previous life trauma are more susceptible, he added.

For instance, “delayed psychomotor skills, slowed movement and speech fatigue or loss of energy, feelings of worthlessness or guilt impaired ability to think, concentrate, or make decision, recurrent thoughts of death or suicide, or attempt at suicide are others,” Gureje affirmed. He added: “That is worrying a lot about things that might happen or about losing control.

Another typical feature is when one can feel good after happy events, but also feel hungrier, need to sleep a lot, and are sensitive to rejection. “It could also be psychotic in which one believes things that aren’t true, or sees and hears things that aren’t there.” Another professor of psychiatry, College of Medicine, University of Ibadan, Olayinka Omigbodun, told this reporter that diagnosis for depression should start with a consultation from a mental health expert.

She defined it as a mood disorder characterised by persistently low mood and a feeling of sadness and loss of interest. “It is a persistent problem, not a passing one, lasting on average 6 to 8 months. Diagnosis of depression starts with a consultation with a doctor or mental health specialist. It is important to seek the help of a health professional to rule out different causes of depression, ensure an accurate differential diagnosis, and secure safe and effective treatment.

“As for most visits to the doctor, there may be a physical examination to check for physical causes and coexisting conditions. Questions will also be asked – ‘taking a history’ – to establish the symptoms, their time course, and so on. Some questionnaires help doctors to assess the severity of depression,”

Omigbodun said. For Dr. Yemi Atibioke, a psychologist, preventing suicide is key and it is a collective responsibility that everyone needed to work together by playing their roles. He said governments, employers, landlords, parents and other family members have roles in not driving people to die by suicide.

Atibioke believes it’s necessary for individuals to be sensitive to what could trigger mental health complications in their lives. Nigerians, he added, should equally assist in preventing depression and other mental health issues by increasing empathy, keeping in touch with families and neighbours as well as checking up on people both near and far.

The expert, however, pointed out that depression is different from the fluctuations in mood that people experience as a part of normal life. Counseling or therapy, according to him, may help a person manage the symptoms of depression. He said that there are three components to the management of depression: Support, ranging from discussing practical solutions and contributing stresses, to educating family members.

He said: “A woman that is already frustrated at home and gets to the office only to be under constant condemnation and frustrated by her employers could resort to depression. Also, when children are experiencing condemnation from their parents, such as comparing them with some of their friends, it induces depression, especially when they can no longer cope with such.

“So, it is good for parents to play their role. When the government also plays its role, the survival of the people would not be defeated and they would then be able to cope with stress whether physiological, physical or economic. “Temporary emotional responses to the challenges of everyday life do not constitute depression. Likewise, even the feeling of grief resulting from the death of someone close is not itself depression if it does not persist, becoming one big nauseating circle.”

However, the incidences of depression seemed to have spiked suicide occurrences, which are becoming rampant these days. It cuts across sex, religion and ethnicity. Just recently, a 50-year-old unemployed graduate in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State, died by suicide after she was said to have drank a pesticide. In the occurrence highlighted above, there seems to be the connecting line of depression, which many are ignorant of and as such lack the needed knowledge to deal with it.

A source, who craved anonymity, seemed to have confirmed this when he said: “She may have battled depression for a while before she took her life, on account of her joblessness, which those around her may not know. Most Minister of Health, Ali Pate people usually don’t speak up.”

According to the DSM-5, a manual doctors use to diagnose mental disorders, one has depression when five or more of these symptoms last for at least two weeks: A depressed mood during most of the day, especially in the morning, feeling tired or having a lack of energy almost every day, feeling worthless or guilty almost every day and a hard time focusing, remembering details, and making decisions.

Others are sleeplessness or sleeping too much almost every day, having almost no interest or pleasure in many activities nearly every day, thinking often about death or suicide (not just a fear of death), feeling restless or slowed down, lost or gained weight. WebMD also shows that sadness, sleeping problems, irritability, and more may be signs to seek help for depression.

It could equally occur when one feels irritable and restless, overeat or stop feeling hungry, have aches or pains, headaches, cramps, or digestive problems that don’t go away or get better with treatment, feeling sad, anxious, or “empty” feelings. All of the above feelings are now prevalent among Nigerians with the inflation rate in the country galloping steadily over the years; many people are struggling to survive.

This, sadly, has pauperised many Nigerians in which food has become a scarce community. Mrs. Oluwatosin Adewale, who lives in Ketu area of Lagos State, is the sole breadwinner fending for a family of eight: six children, her retrenched husband and herself. So, life has been tough for her and the family. In the morning, the children take akamu (pap) without sugar.

Nothing in the afternoon! Their next meal is eba at night. The soup is virtually bare, save for a miserable iced fish, crayfish and vegetables in it. “It is tasteless. My children are dying of hunger,” Oluwatosin lamented. At Ogba, also in Lagos State, Mrs. Chigozie Okolo, and her family living at 41 Ajayi Road, now eat twice daily: garri in the morning, yam at night. She looks thin, anaemic and exhausted. It has been a long time since they cooked rice or beans.

The case of Chukwu Ogbodo, a car washer at Ishaga, a Lagos suburb, is no different. He now feeds once daily on groundnut and bread. After that, “I don’t eat again except God intervenes.” For Sunday Oyiso, also of Ishaga, manna has not fallen from heaven yet. The hair of the nine-year-old is dry and brown; his stomach is like a balloon.

With tired steps, he weaves his way through noisy and garrulous customers. He lifts a grimy calabash and dips it into the brownish contents of a pot balanced on the earthen tripod of the traditional fireplace. As he gulps down the substance, there is a twinkle of relief in his sunken eyes. Sunday’s family – five children, his father, a retired railway worker, his mother, a caterer of sorts, subsists virtually on the food his mother sells and burukutu, a traditional alcoholic drink brewed from fermented guinea corn and patronised mostly by workers and peasant families.

It is the breakfast, lunch and dinner, supplemented by tuwo, made from guinea corn also or maize flour, and an occasional Pete (local corn porridge). At Mowe in Ogun State, a lot of families are also desperate. Last week, a mother actually pawned her child for food in that neighbourhood. Indeed, across the nation, hunger is growing, and putting food on the table is a nagging problem for most houses. A land of luscious vegetation and rich loamy soil is barely able to feed its sons and daughters. The food crunch has been severe.

And the tales of starvation are grim. All these have fuelled depressive disorder that is predominant among Nigeria at the moment. In the Government Reservation Area (GRA), Ikeja-Lagos, children of lower class parents are going about scavenging the left-overs of the more privileged residents. Other places frequented by these human scavengers include hospitals, schools and restaurants. For many in the city, roasted maize and sugarcane have taken the place of regular cooked meals. In most cases, prices gallop by month, even weekly.

There is hardly any government effort to combat the problem. And of course, when prices go up in Nigeria, they rarely come down. In short, prices of commodities in the country are more likely to jump higher once they go up than fall again. While this has been the situation for a long time, wages have not been rising. As a matter of fact, there has been a general freeze since the last administration in the country.

At the same time, some companies even slashed wages, citing the foreign exchange crunch. Stagnant wage scales in the face of steadily rising prices mean a sharp reduction in the purchasing power of the average Nigerian and a subsequent decline in the ability to feed at all, not to talk of feeding well. Yet, those are just a few of the mil- lions of Nigerians whose present situation eloquently demonstrates that poverty, with all its manifestations and dimensions, has been in the increase in the country.

In all major parameters used for measuring poverty, Nigeria has constantly maintained an unenviable low profile despite its rich endowment in human and natural resources. Behind the grim statistics, however, acute poverty and its manifestations have continued to stare the country in the face. There is a lack of basic infrastructure such as roads, electricity and adequate water: no access to social services such as healthcare, housing, employment, education among others.

And it is the same deprivations that have spurred such other problems as the rising wave of crime, hunger, prostitution, struggle for power and even social restiveness. Civil servants who spoke with this reporter say that the national minimum wage can no longer sustain a minimum standard of living for the ordinary Nigerians. All these are compounded by the fact that thousands of people are dai- ly thrown into the labour market.

The private sector has had cause to lay off workers due to what they attribute to rising production cost and low sales, arising from low purchasing power of the consumers. For many other professionals like estate valuers, especially those who live on the proceeds they make from collecting house rent for their clients, the situation is simply despairing. The implication of this is that diseases and untimely deaths, especially from depression, have been on the increase.