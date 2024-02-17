Economic Hardship: Matawalle Cautions Nigerians Against Derogatory Comment

Bello Matawalle, the Minister of State for Defence on Friday cautioned Nigerians against using derogatory words for their government at all levels.

Matawalle who gave the warning in a press statement issued by his Ministry’s Director of Information and Public Relations, Mr Henshaw Ogubike, said, “Such comments are incitive and destructive and can exacerbate tensions and lead to violence in our beloved nation.”

The former governor of Zamfara State added that in addition to having the ability and political will, President Bola Tinubu is working nonstop to improve and safeguard Nigeria.

The minister also listed different measures the government had implemented to safeguard citizens’ lives, liberty, and property in addition to reshaping and modernising the country’s economy.

According to him, the president has prioritised citizen safety by providing the Nigerian military with the tools it needs to perform at its best. The service chiefs have also been tasked with restoring the security services’ capacity.

“Just recently, the president approved the creation of a committee that included the state governors and federal representatives that will explore, among other things, the possibility of establishing state police that will help in checking crimes,” he added.