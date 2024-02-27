Economic Hardship: Kogi NLC Joins Nationwide Protest

The Kogi State Chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Tuesday joined the nationwide protest against the economic hardship facing the country.

Addressing workers at the NLC state secretariat before the commencement of the peaceful protest, Chairman of NLC, comrade Gabriel Amari called on President Bola Tinubu to address the problem of hunger in Nigeria.

He said the peaceful protest was not against the Kogi state government but against the economic hardship introduced by President Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

Amari further urged President Tinubu to address the problem of hunger and insecurity in the country.

He however commended Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo for putting in place measures that’ll alleviate the sufferings of Kogi workers, especially teachers whom he said would smile at the end of February.