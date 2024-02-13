Economic Hardship: Food Inflation Is Global Issue – Bwala

Daniel Bwala, former spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Council in 2023 has said food inflation is a global phenomenon that is not peculiar to Nigeria alone.

Bwala who spoke via his verified X handle on Monday noted that the upside to the food inflation is that it would drop before the end of 2024.

He, however, opined that there is no perfect president or democracy in the world.

He said, “Food inflation is global ohh. This small bottle of palm oil is sold for £20, i.e. 38k naira. Hair cut na 45k for London. “The good news is that it is projected that global food inflation will drop by the end of this year. So cheer up my people.” READ ALSO: Private Visit: Atiku Tackles Tinubu Over Insecurity In Nigeria

Nigerians Will Fight Tinubu If He Fails To Deliver – Ofeimun

Tinubu Urges Senate To Confirm Sack Of FCCPC Chairman "For those Naija people in the US and UK cursing Tinubu on social media, what they are not telling you is that in the UK they can't wait to chase Rishi Sunak and in the US, you already know what's up with Joe Biden. "There is no perfect president or perfect democracy, let nobody fool you. forget the noise, your presidential candidate could have done worse." He said President Bola Tinubu is working hard to resolve the problems caused by previous administrations. "President Tinubu is working hard to find solutions to our problems created over decades of Mal-administration," Bwala said. "Let us have faith in our country and our leaders and offer solutions rather than insults." Bwala, who has not officially joined the All Progressives Congress (APC), has had two meetings with the president recently.