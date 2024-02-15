Economic Hardship: FG Speaks On Food Importation

Amid the economic difficulties facing Nigerians, the Federal Government on Thursday said there will be no need to import food items into the country.

The Federal Government through the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris made this known shortly after President Bola Tinubu’s meeting with the 36 state governors at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The Minister disclosed that President Tinubu-led government has launched a crackdown on food hoarders.

Idris added that security services would work with state governments to apprehend those who stockpile food and ensure that food supplies are affordable for Nigerians.

READ ALSO:

“The governors and Mr President have decided that security agencies will collaborate with the state governors to ensure this ends.

“Number two, a decision has also been taken, that in the interest of our country, there will be no need for food importation at this point.

“Nigeria has the potential to feed itself and even be a net exporter of food items to other countries. What we’re seeing now is just a temporary difficulty that will soon be over, ” Idris said.

The minister predicted that the president’s multiple measures to guarantee food security would soon begin to bear fruit.

Idris stated that the federal and state governments had made significant investments in crop production as well as the development and management of livestock and that Tinubu had proclaimed a state of urgency on agriculture many months prior.