Economic Hardship: Falana Faults FG’s 5% Fuel Surcharge

Human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana has faulted the planned 5% surcharge on petroleum products, urging the Federal Government to avoid worsening the economic hardship.

Falana, who spoke on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics programme, insisted that Nigerians should not be asked to bear fresh taxes.

According to him, the government should first remit funds owed to the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), estimated at one trillion naira.

Speaking further, the human rights lawyer explained that Section 14 of the FERMA Act 2007 established a 5% user charge on fuel sales.

He noted that between 2007 and 2011, FERMA confirmed no funds were remitted despite deductions from fuel prices at source by regulators.

He urged government authorities to explain why funds deducted for infrastructure vanished, stressing accountability before imposing fresh burdens.

Falana also warned against complete subsidy removal, describing it as economically unrealistic and socially insensitive.

READ ALSO

He criticised international lenders, stressing that Nigeria must resist IMF and World Bank prescriptions for blanket subsidy removal.

He argued that government policies must be holistic and designed to protect vulnerable citizens from further economic shocks.

“It is the Federal Government that is owing, not the Nigerian people. The provision was clear: 40% for federal roads, 60% for state roads. Sadly, the government never implemented it.

“We asked FERMA in 2011 how much was collected. They replied government never gave them a kobo.

“Before introducing new levies, the government must tell Nigerians what happened to the earlier deductions.

“No country abolishes all subsidies. Even the US and UK subsidise electricity, agriculture, and key social services.

“You cannot devalue the naira, dollarise the economy, remove subsidies, and simultaneously raise politicians’ pay,” Falana cautioned.