Economic Hardship: Expert Tasks FG On Social Services

Disturbed over the continuous hardship caused by the decline in the nation’s economy, business expert, Prof. Gabriel Kolade Olorunleke, has urged the Federal Government to invest in social services that will benefit the greater majority of the citizens.

The professor of Business Administration who stated this at the 26th Inaugural Lecture organised by the Federal University, Lokoja said attention must be paid to the basic infrastructure that guarantees minimum living standards such as roads, schools, health facilities and water.

In his lecture titled “Management Outcomes: What You See Is A Tip of The Iceberg” insisted that Nigeria can only attain economic prosperity if the small scale industries are empowered.

“Nigerians are not asking for too much from their leaders. All they aspire is to be empowered to pursue a living of their own, not the ostentatious habits of the few elites.

“Small scale industries must be allowed to breathe as the drivers of the economy, the same way the big industries are vital for the sustenance of the nation. So, while efforts must be deployed to bring back the textile, glass, steel and agro-based industries, the peasants, artisans and market men and women, which constitute the informal sector, must not be ignored in the government’s economic programmes.

He however stressed that for policies to have the desired impact, the government must provide the enabling environment, and ensure qualitative living conditions and environment for the people.

“For instance, the government must address the issue of a living wage for the Nigerian workers, at least to guarantee their minimum comfort. Doing this will go a long way to engendering the multiplier effects on other sectors of the economy.

“Increasing the money in circulation through wage adjustment is crucial for the emergent entrepreneurial industry, as a means of increasing patronage of the industry by the populace.

“Similarly, there is a need for attitudinal re-orientation, away from the obsession for capital accumulation, unbridled craze for sudden wealth and graft. Our maniacal disposition towards imported products must also be checked.”

“More than ever before, this is the time for the nationalistic spirit of embracing our local goods and services, and minimising the craze for imported luxuries, as it is becoming clearly evident that the nation’s economy cannot further legitimise such absurdities.”

“Which country in the world that aspires for true greatness will abandon its local currency and publicly turn the Dollar to its medium of exchange? Or condone the wanton display of opulence, greed and waste by those at the helms of our affairs, both in their personal, social or official lines of duty.”

While urging the government to primarily ensure the general welfare and security of its citizens, Prof Olorunleke said the economic hardship and insecurity can be tackled if all hands come together and fight against it holistically.

“Therefore, in a bid towards revenue generation, the government must be cautious in further inflicting hardship on the people through taxation. So, while the Tax Reform Bill of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration must be applauded, it should be stated that the vast majority of the rural and urban poor must be spared the agony of punitive taxes, and this applies to our primary constituency.”

“The University administration, working with the unions, must engage the state government, in a move aimed at liberating the university staff from the present yoke of heavy income taxes,” he stressed.

Speaking earlier, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Olayemi Durotimi Akinwumi said the inaugural lecture is not just a ceremonial tradition, it is a significant academic rite of passage and a moment of accountability as it allows a professor to present the summary of years of research, teaching, administrative experience, and professional contribution in a chosen field.

“It is an opportunity to inform, to challenge, and to inspire.

At Federal University Lokoja, we hold fast to this cherished tradition, in line with global University standards, because it strengthens our intellectual culture, encourages academic excellence, and showcases the depth of scholarship we are building within our University.”

“As a young and rapidly growing university, each inaugural lecture adds to the strong foundation of excellence, dialogue, and innovation we are striving to establish.

The title of today’s lecture “Management Outcomes: What You See is a Tip of the Iceberg” is both compelling and reflective.

He stressed that the lecture speaks to the unseen complexities, the strategic planning, the silent sacrifices, and the often invisible labour that go into achieving tangible results in leadership and administration, “It is a theme that resonates deeply with those of us in management, as we navigate the multiple layers of institutional responsibilities to create impact and value in our various domains,” he added.

