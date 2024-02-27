Economic Hardship: Ekiti NLC Joins Nationwide Protest

…we participate because of failed promises by govt.- NULGE

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ekiti State on Tuesday joined it’s counterpart across the nation to protest against the current economy crisis in the country.

The protest kick started at the popular Fajuyi round about in Ado Ekiti ,the state capital.

The protesters held placards with various inscriptions such as ” Nigeria belongs to all of us”, “we say no to slavery”, ” remove tax on drugs”, among others

Addressing Journalists at the scene, the NLC Chairman in the state Comrade kolapo Olatunde said “the peaceful protest is a call on government at all levels to let them know that the present economic situation is unbearable to the people.”

He tasked president Bola Tinubu on panacea to the situation.

At the protest, the state Chapter of the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees, NULGE, said it mobilized the members to join the protest as a sign of concern to the economic dwindling.

The NULGE President Comrade Olatunde Babatunde said the Union joined the peaceful protest to express discontentment on ” the failed promises of the federal government.”

According to him; “Our grievances for this protest arise from lack of implementation of the promises of the government after the removal of fuel subsidy.

“Government promised that they are going to make life easier for Nigerians, that salaries are going to be increased, exchange rate from naira to dollar would be stabilized.

“But we discovered that all these promises after the removal never came to reality and the hardship that workers and the entire Nigerians are facing is becoming unbearable, our take home can never take us home, although we appreciate our executive Governor of paying the N15,000 wage award promised to the workers but the truth is that this wage award plus our salaries is nothing compared to the increase in the prices of commodities in the market.

“Within two weeks, the price of cement has risen to N11,000 this morning. This is really not the kind of a country we bargain for and that is why we are saying ‘Enough is enough”, the NULGE Chairman said.