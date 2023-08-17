Economic Hardship: Christos Church To Empower 50 People

A Christian denomination, Christos International Worship Centre has said it intends to empower 50 persons during its planned empowerment conference this weekend.

The conference, with the theme “Higher and Better,” according to a statement issued by the head of media, Rev. Esther Chibuikem, is to help the beneficiaries become better in their endeavours despite the economic hardships prevalent in the country.

“Participants will learn new ways of weathering the economic storms, of avoiding stress in these stressful times, in finding contentment and fulfilment while doing things in profitable and new ways.

“They will be taught how Christianity could help them maximise their potential to become elevated in their careers and businesses,” the statement added.

The programme, which holds on August 19 and 20, according to the statement, is part of the General Overseer of Christos worship centre, Bishop David Nwachukwu Ogudu’s mission to be a role model to future generations.

It stated that a number of motivational speakers, both within and within Nigeria, have been lined up to speak at the conference, including Queen Naomi Silankunola Ogunwusi, a prophetess from Nigeria, who is also a women’s rights and empowerment advocate. Queen Ogunwusi is the founder of Women in Need of Guidance and Support (WINGS).

Also expected is Apostle Amos Deya from England, as well as Pastor Mike Barrett from Australia, a renowned preacher of over two decades who partners with governments and organisations in ministering to the hurting, traumatised and substance abuse victims.