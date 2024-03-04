Economic Hardship Buildup From Buhari Govt – Umahi

Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, on Sunday said the hunger that Nigerians are currently facing has been in existence during the former President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Umahi noted that the farmers-herders’ pre-Buhari government issue contributed to the current state of starvation through insecurity.

Speaking to reporters at his country house in Uburu, in the Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, the minister warned Nigerians not to hold their breath waiting for Tinubu to solve the issue within nine months of taking office.

READ ALSO:

Umahi said: “The present hunger that everybody is talking about, didn’t start today. It’s a build up to a number of factors. Before the past administration and present administration, we have been having a build-up of insecurity, we had farmers/herders clashes over a number of years at a long period of time.

“At a time, I was the chairman of NEC committee on resolving farmers/herders clashes. So, I went through a number of states especially the Northern States settling the farmers/herders clashes and it yielded a number of fruits.

“And so, you expect the administration of President Tinubu to fix all those things within nine months, it’s not possible. So, it’s a cumulative effect of the past like I have mentioned.”