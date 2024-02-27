Economic Hardship: Benue NLC Joins Nationwide Protest

…Nigerians are going through tough times, says Gov. Alia

The ongoing nationwide protest organized by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) against the deepening economic hardship on Tuesday spilt over to Benue State with the organized labour unions staging peaceful protests to press home their demands

The protesters who were led by the state NLC chairman, Comrade Terungwa Igbe and accompanied by various security agencies including the police, NSCDC, Federal Road Safety among others, matched via major streets to the government house where they were denied entry by dozens of armed policemen who blocked the entrance.

They also sang solidarity songs and carried many placards with bold inscriptions pointing to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu among other things: “Fix local refineries, end subsidy; Save the naira, stop the collapse of industries”; Free education not students loan; End hunger and poverty, support local industries” among others.

Addressing the visibly angry protesters, chairman of the NLC Comrade Igbe said they were in the government house to tell the governor about the excruciating economic hardship people of the state are passing through and the need for him to pass the message to the federal government to act fast to nip the ugly situation in the bud.

He said as a result of the hardship, workers can no longer afford a one-day square meal as well as meet other necessary obligations.

He expressed concern over the inability of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to fix the country despite several promises he made to Nigerians.

Comrade Igbe decried the high cost of food items, building materials and petroleum products, saying the country was fast drifting into an inhabitable place to live and called on the federal government to reverse some of its draconian economic policies like reversing the subsidy removal policy, fixing ailing refineries to make life more meaningful to the citizenry.

Governor Hyacinth Alia received the protesters and commended them for the peaceful conduct of protest which he said was in compliance with the national secretariat of the union.

Governor Alia who spoke through his Chief of Staff, Mr. Paul Biam, said Benue is an integral part of the country and whatever affects any other parts of Nigeria affects the state too.

He noted that before the ongoing nationwide protest, a series of meetings were held to see how the hard economic problems can be mitigated.

“As a government, we are completely in agreement with the fact that workers and indeed Nigerians are going through tough times, we have to accept this reality in our faces. It is only when we accept and try to bring out policies that will cushion this that we can lead better.

“So Benue State government is in complete support of whatever you are doing to ensure that government is on her toes to bring in policies that will alleviate the suffering of the people.

Governor Alia who promised to convey the grievances of the protesters to the federal government for necessary action, reiterated his administration’s continued support to workers in the state through regular and prompt payment of their wages as well as entitlements of pensioners.

“We are part of Nigeria, every Nigerian including us buys fuel from the same filling station we also buy food from the same market so if it pinches you, it is also pinching executive officers of government”.