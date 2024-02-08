Economic Hardship: 88.4M Nigerians Living In Extreme Poverty –Perm SEC

In the face of the ongoing protests across the country over the state of the economy, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Temitope Fadeshemi, yesterday, said 88.4 million people in Nigeria are living in extreme poverty.

Fadeshemi spoke yesterday in Kaduna during the distribution of farm inputs and empowerment materials to 250 smallholder farmers. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that he was represented by Bashir Abdulkadir, Director, Department of Extension Services of the ministry.

He said: “The level of poverty in Nigeria is alarming. An estimated population of 88.4 million people is living in extreme poverty.

”The number of men living on less than 1.90 US dollars a day in the country reached around 44.7 million, while the count was at 43.7 million for women.

“Overall, 12.9 per cent of the global population in extreme poverty was found in Nigeria as of 2022. “This is why the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Federal Ministry of Budget and National Planning in collaboration with FMAFS is making conscious efforts at reducing the spate of poverty across the country.”

According to Fadeshemi, the event marked a significant milestone in the Federal Government’s collective commitment to uplifting the lives of smallholder farmers and fostering sustainable agricultural practices. He added: “I am delighted to remind you that NPRGS, in collaboration with the Federal Department of Agricultural Extension Service (FDAE), has diligently enumerated and validated approximately 250 farmers for participation in this transformative programme.

“These farmers are not just the backbone of our agricultural sector; they are the heartbeat that forms the heartbeat of our nation’s prosperity.

“The NPRGS reflects our government’s dedication to addressing poverty at its roots, emphasising the pivotal role agriculture plays in economic growth and development. “Through initiatives like today’s training and empowerment programme, we are sowing the seeds of positive change, ensuring that smallholder farmers have the knowledge, resources, and support needed to thrive in an ever-evolving agricultural landscape.”

Fadeshemi said the programme was not merely an investment in agriculture; but an investment in the future of the nation.