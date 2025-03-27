Economic Hardship: 25-Year-Old Man Commits Suicide

Share

A 25-year-old man, Joseph Abodunrin, has committed suicide at the Dagbolu community in the Osogbo Local Government Area of Osun State over the cost of living in the country, which he allegedly claimed had taken a toll on his mental health.

Confirming the tragic incident on Thursday, a family member identified as Abodunrin Grace described the deceased as her best brother.

She explained that Joseph had hidden all his pain in smiles, pretending that everything was okay while encouraging them.

She wrote, “I still feel shattered, many words but unprocessed. You were the best brother. You encouraged us all, but you went to voice out in a space we couldn’t think of. You hid it all from us. You went about with fake laughter and smiles. Now, we can’t get over it.

“He is my cousin (man is just a big brother). None of our laments can bring him back; the tagging is too much! I personally have been too strong. It’s no one’s fault. Please, if there’s one or two, please, please try to heal. It is needed. We’re all striving! It’s not easy for anyone.

READ ALSO

“A little brief: With the expansion of lifestyle, economy, culture, arts, and all other life-based sectors!! Being sane and mentally stable is the only thing that can keep making all said work!!! Prioritize your Mental wellbeing.”

New Telegraph gathered that before his demise, Joseph had repeatedly made tweets revealing that he would have taken his life but for his siblings, whom he encouraged to live.

He took to his account on January 31, 2025, saying, “If not for my siblings, I would not commit suicide. Those younglings are still full of optimism, hope, and dreams that I don’t want to squash with the news of my death.

Quoting the same tweet on March 24, the day the 25-year-old ended it all, he in a series of tweets wrote, “I’m sorry I failed you guys, I couldn’t just do it anymore… No matter how I explain it. You won’t understand!!!

“I hope y’all find it in you to keep fighting, hopeful, never negotiating your dreams, and to finally and eventually thrive. That is my last wish. In everything, I give glory to God. I ran my race, and I gave it everything I had. Finally passing on the baton.

“Nothing much to say again…My passwords are on the first page of my diary. Goodbye!”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

