Economic Growth: NEPZA Scores Delta SEZ High

The Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) has rated the budding Delta Special Economic Zone as the emerging economic powerhouse of Nigeria.

The rating came immediately NEPZA officials inspected the Kwale and Koko Free Trade Zones in Delta State and expressed satisfaction with efforts of the leadership of the Delta Special Economic Zone, headed by Pastor Godwin Akpovie.

NEPZA’s Deputy Director Zones, Hauwa Audu Tarfa, in Asaba said Delta zone would become a catalysts for economic growth and significantly improve the lives of Nigerians through Gross Domestic Product (GDP) when fully operational.

Hauwa said Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has demonstrated the political will of his administration to strengthen the economic base of the state. Highly elated, the MD/ CEO of the Delta zone, Pastor Akpovie, supported by the chairman of the Board of the Zone, Brig. Gen. Mike Ndubisi (Rtd) and two Board Directors, Dr. Peter Ese Oriavwote and Emmanuel Ofunne, told the NEPZA’s team that Delta, under Oborevwori’s ‘Renewed Hope for MORE Agenda’ is deeply committed to “driving economic transformation through transparency and accountability.”