Economic Downturn: UBA Adjusts Staff Salary Scale, Allowances

Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has adjusted the salary scale to its staff members. This follows the decision of the bank’s Board of Directors in an announcement conveying the implementation of a cost of living adjustment for its staff that is to take off immediately.

The Group Managing Director, Mr. Oliver Alawuba, who made the announcement in a statement said, “We are aware of the impact of recent economic policy pronouncements on prices and your capacity to meet your financial commitments to family and personal needs.

“As an organisation focused on the well-being of our people, I am pleased to inform you that the Board of UBA Plc has approved a Welfare Allowance for all employees.” Alawuba explained that the decision demonstrates the bank’s unwavering commitment to maintaining the standard of living for its employees at a level that is commensurate with prevailing economic conditions.

“This move will serve to alleviate the financial burdens faced by our staff and their families, reinforcing the bank’s position as a responsible and caring employer,” he explained. He added that “By enhancing staff welfare, we aim to boost employee morale and foster a conducive and rewarding work environment that empowers employees to thrive both personally and professionally.”