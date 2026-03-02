Economic Downturn: Nigeria’ll Rise Again, Says Adeboye

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has assured Nigerians of the fulfilment of God’s promises over the nation.

Adeboye who said Nigeria will rise again, advised the leaders and the followers to walk in obedience and total separation from evil for God to intervene in the nation’s affairs and for all to optimally benefit from God’s promises.

Speaking at RCCG National Headquarters, Throne of Grace (TOG) Ebutte Metta Lagos, ahead of his 84th birthday at the March Thanksgiving and Special service for youths, young professionals, young adults and their families, Adeboye told Nigerians not to expect the fulfilment of God’s promises if they choose not to amend their ways.

Adeboye who spoke on ‘Divine Promise’ and was represented by Pastor Oladele Balogun, Assistant General Overseer on Administration and Pastor-in-charge of Region 1, stated:”This month of March is a new month, and I believe that this month God wants to move us forward.