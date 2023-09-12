Economic Diversification: Group Partners A’Ibom Govt On Tourism Devt

Worried by the over-dependence on crude oil proceeds from the centre, experts in the tourism sub-sector have concluded plans to partner with the Akwa Ibom State Government for more private sector involvement in tourism development in the state.

Towards this end, the Ibom Tourism Nigeria Limited (ITNL), has slated November 17 and 18, for a conference of tourism experts to converge at the open arena of the Ibom Tropicana Entertainment Centre, along Udo Udoma Avenue, Uyo, the state capital, to articulate the way for tourism development in the state.

According to organizers, the event is expected to come with other sides like a food fair, a cocktail of drinks and a dance hall, also aimed to ease the prevailing pains and tension occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government (FG).

Tagged: ‘Cocktail and Grill Festival’, the fair, expects residents to “come, dine, wine and dance in an event sub-themed; ‘Chill, Vibe and Connect’

Addressing Journalists at Crystalem Hotel, Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital, the Project Proprietor, Mr Allen Effeh, underscored the importance of “recreation and sense of camaraderie in order to foster unity of purpose as well as relieving tension In these trying times.”

He said: “Ibom Tourism Nigeria Limited, a leading brand in tourism promotion in the country is set to register another footprint in Uyo, with its tourism and hospitality product, ‘The Cocktail and Grill Festival 2023’.

“The festival is scheduled to take place from November 17 – 18, 2023, in the heart of the city, at the popular Ibom Tropicana Mall Open Space, Udo Udoma Avenue, Uyo which is a fun hub for all classes of residents.

“Our goal is to bring the entire city together for a fantastic experience filled with mouth-watering food, refreshing drinks, captivating music, lasting friendships, and loads of fun and camaraderie.

“The Cocktail and Grill Festival promises to be the ultimate gathering of food-entertainment enthusiasts in Nigeria, featuring a vibrant celebration of street food culture in one of Nigeria’s emerging and exciting cities of Uyo, capital of Akwa Ibom state.

“Turning the spotlight on the art of crafting cocktails, to encourage healthy drinking habits. We also shine the light on the incredible grills created from local recipes, which the state is known for while honouring the individuals and brands, who passionately contribute to this craft.”

Wooing fun-seekers and tourism stakeholders to be in the vanguard of the peace and unity concert, Effeh, extended his hands of fellowship to tourism investors and business entrepreneurs to bring their expertise and ingenuity to bear in the success of the fair.