Economic Devt: UBA GMD, CJN Seek Collaboration Between Judiciary, Financial Sector Operators

Share

The Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, Oliver Alawuba, alongside the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, and other key stakeholders in the financial and judicial sectors, have urged stronger collaboration to drive sustainable economic development in Nigeria.

The stakeholders made the submission on Tuesday at the 23rd National Seminar on Banking and Allied Matters for Judges, which was held at the National Judicial Institute (NJI).

The two-day seminar with the theme :“Justice and Finance in Partnership: Enabling Trust, Security and Nigeria’s Economic Growth and Development,” was jointly organised by the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) and the National Judicial Institute, and brought together eminent justices, judges, financial regulators, bank CEOs, legal scholars, and law enforcement leaders to explore solutions to pressing issues affecting the nation’s financial system and legal framework.

Alawuba, who is also the Chairman of the Body of Bank CEOs, emphasised that a stable and efficient judiciary was critical for Nigeria’s economic transformation.

He noted that the effectiveness of the financial system was largely dependent on a responsive and knowledgeable judiciary, particularly in resolving cases involving cybercrime, fraud, and enforcement of financial contracts.

“No economy can flourish without the enabling guardrails of justice. From credit systems to contract enforcement, the banking industry depends daily on the efficiency, fairness, and predictability of our judicial processes,” Alawuba stated.

He highlighted the rising burden of non-performing loans – now over N1.57 trillion as a symptom of judicial inefficiencies and urged urgent reforms, including digitisation, capacity building, and the establishment of specialized financial courts.

“Our partnership is not one of convenience, but of necessity. Without a strong, efficient judiciary, banks will struggle to extend credit with confidence,” he added.

In her opening address, the Honourable Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat KekereEkun, affirmed the critical role of the judiciary in promoting financial confidence and legal predictability.

Share