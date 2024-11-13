Economic Devt: Radda Rallies North West Govs

Share

Katsina State Governor Dikko Radda has called for unity among North West governors to boost economic and investment development.

He made the call during the opening ceremony of a three-day tour of the Presidential Committee of the Enabling Business Council on Tuesday in Katsina.

Radda, represented by his deputy Farouk Jobe, said: “If we come together, who can fill together the several mineral resources in our areas, for the overall development of the nation.”

According to him, Katsina has entered into an agreement with a German company to boost economic and investment opportunities in the state. Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf said his state had established some policies that would invite investors to put their resources in companies.

He said: “We have developed strategies that will ease business and investment in Kano State.

