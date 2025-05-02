Economic Devt: Labour Party Calls For Unity, Political Action

Share

The Labour Party (LP) of Nigeria has renewed its commitment to advocating for the dignity, welfare, and rights of Nigerian workers, as it extended its heartfelt solidarity to workers across all sectors, from healthcare and education to public service and informal trade.

An open letter issued by the Labour Party’s Director General of the Directorate of Mobilization and Integration (DMI), Marcel Ngogbehei and endorsed by the party’s National Chairman, Barrister Julius Abure, described Nigerian workers as the true architects of Nigeria’s survival.

The letter partly reads: “We recognise your daily sacrifices, often made in silence, under severe hardship, and far too often without the dignity and reward your labour deserves.

“From the nurse on a night shift to the teacher in an overcrowded classroom, your contributions are the foundation upon which this nation stands.”

The letter however criticized decades of failed policies and systemic neglect that have left workers in Nigeria underpaid, underprotected, and overburdened.

Drawing comparisons with the United Kingdom, the party highlighted the benefits workers in other countries enjoy to include; stable incomes, functional healthcare, strong unions, and respect from governing institutions.

While insisting that Nigerian workers deserves no less, the party reaffirmed its roots in the workers’ movement, adding that the Labour Party positioned itself as the only political platform with an unbroken allegiance to the interests of Nigeria’s labour force.

“We are not only a party of elections, we are a movement for justice, inclusion, and dignity for all who work and build.” The party also urged workers to remain steadfast in their duties and ethical in their conduct but stressed that integrity alone is not enough.

“We must channel our collective power toward a political future that puts workers first. Support a workers-aligned party, a party that has never abandoned the Nigerian worker”, the statement said.

