Economic Crunch: Scores Benefit From RCCG Empowerment

Several beneficiaries of the skills empowerment organised by the Re- deemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Throne of Grace (TOG), National Headquarters, Ebute- Metta, Lagos, showcased their products during the special prayer service for business owners, profes- sionals, artisans and their families. Pastor in charge of TOG, Pastor Adebayo Adeyemo, said 1000 individuals (members and non-members) benefited from the programme tailored to- wards tackling the scourge of the economic meltdown in the country.

He also hinted that the church was going to create a business centre with power supply and facilities for those who don’t have space to sew or produce their items, while praying that God will help in providing funds to get the beneficiaries established. Adeyemo, while speaking with journalists after the service where the General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye bemoaned the free fall of Naira, the increase in pump price and increase in cost of food prayed for the end of downward turn of things in Nigeria, stated: “We decided to go out for full empowerment because of what is happening in the country.

There is a group very vast in vocational and career training, we had1000 beneficiaries in 30 areas of trainings including catering, shoe making .et.c. “Among the beneficiaries were members and non- members, who were paid for by the church to have them trained. Do you know in three weeks they were already making shoes I could wear? All the displayed items are from what they learnt to make during the training. Even while they were still being trained, they had started making money and we agreed that no more palliative.

When they sent samples of the soap they made I used it. After this I am going to go out of my way to look for support for them. They even made clothes for me and I was surprised because I asked if they were sewing before they joined the training and they said no'”.