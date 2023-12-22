Economic Crunch: NEC Sets Panel on Economy, Oil Theft, Mgt

…As Shettima Charges Members to Shun Vacation, Attend to Governance

The National Economic Council (NEC) chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima has set up panels on economic matters, oil theft and management. This was just as he charged members, including the state governors and other strategic cabinet members, to shun the Christmas and New Year vacation so as to address critical issues of governance.

According to a statement by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, the panels on economic matters, were to further the Council’s deliberations on critical economic matters and assessments of potential short-term, medium and long-term strategies for addressing pressing economic issues as well as address issues of Crude Oil Theft And Management. Both committees were to be headed by Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdul- Rahman AbdulRazak, and his Imo State counterpart, Senator Hope Uzodimma, respectively.

The Economic Matters committee to be chaired by Kwara State Governor, Abdulrazaq AbdulRahman, was saddled with the task of preparing a clear road- map for dealing with petroleum subsidy and others. The framework will also include to defend wage negotiations, exchange rate management and fiscal consolidation sustainability, liquidity management and inflation, medium term investment and growth, fiscal transparency and accountability, as well as state of emergency on food production for 2024.

Members of the committee were the Gombe State Governor, representing North East; Governor of Lagos (South West); the Governor of Akwa Ibom (South-South); the Governor of Anambra (South East); the Governor of Niger (North Central), and Governor of Kaduna (North West). Rukaiya El-Rufai, Special Adviser to the President on NEC and Climate Change, was to serve as Secretary.

The second committee on Crude Oil Theft and Management, an existing NEC committee, has been reconstituted with Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State as the chairman. Other members are the Governor of Ogun State representing South West; the Governor of Plateau State (North Central); the Governor of Rivers (South- South) Governor of Borno (North East); Governor of Jigawa State (North West); the Governor of Abia State (South East);

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning; Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy; CBN Governor; GCEO of NNPCL, NDDC Chairman, and Service Chiefs. The Secretariat would be domiciled at the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning and the Special Adviser to the President on Economic Matters, Dr Tope Fasua, will serve on the committee.