Economic Crisis: Tinubu Has Run Out Of Ideas – LP

The Labour Party (LP) has told President Bola Tinubu to seek help on how to reboot the economy, as the party said he and his team have run out of ideas.

LP in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, noted that more Nigerians are falling below the poverty level.

The party expressed concern at the high cost of living in the country and said millions of Nigerians have been battling with the crisis of food shortage since the turn of the year.

It noted Monday’s protest in Minna, Niger State, which the party believed was triggered by the exponential increase of the price of essential commodities.

“There is an air of despondency across the nation. The immediate fallout of this situation is increasing crime, particularly among the youths who are desperate to remain alive; incidences of suicide are on the upswing.

“It has now become a familiar scene for people to jump into the Lagoon, hang themselves or take lethal substances,” the LP stated.

According to the statement, “It is either that the government is bereft of ideas on how to check this unfolding catastrophe, or that it chose to continue to act as if it is still campaigning for office. This is no time for politics.”

The party blamed the situation on the sudden removal of fuel subsidy, as well as the foreign exchange crisis, regretting that the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government was unable the arrest the situation.

LP said the president removed the subsidy without putting in place measures to cushion the effect on Nigerians.

“The economic turmoil we are suffering today is a result of this poor sense of judgement.

“Sadly, amidst all of these, the All Progressives Congress administration has increased its spending on the lavish lifestyles of its elected officials, and corruption among government officials has never been worse,” the party stated.

It warned against inflammatory, incendiary, careless and unreasonable statements by government officials, which it said, are capable of offending the sensibility of average Nigerians.

According to the party, it is mischievous for anyone to say that Nigerians are living in paradise, in the face of growing poverty in the country.

The LP called on the Federal Government to take action to reduce the hardship faced by Nigerians, “and seek help because things are becoming unbearable for average Nigerians.

“This must be done immediately to stem the rising tide of discontentment. Let us pray very hard that the Niger State incidence does not trigger chains of other protests because it is really biting hard across the nation.”