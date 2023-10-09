Economic Crisis: APC and unending blame game

At the inaugural Federal Executive Council meeting on August 23, Nigerians were treated with the usual lamentation by every succeeding government – inheriting a bad economy. The Minister of Finance Wale Edun, who doubles as Coordinating Minister of the Economy, told journalists that the administration of President Bola Tinubu met a very bad economy with inflation rate at 24 percent. According to Edu, “per capita has fallen steadily; inflation is at 24 per cent, unemployment is high; you know they are rebasing the way in which it is calculated. Either way, it is high and youth unemployment is even unacceptably high. These are the key metrics that we have met.” Nigerians had earlier been treated to such lamentations by Vice President Kashim Shettima, and a former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomohle, who presently represents Edo North Senatorial District at the National Assembly. Oshiomhole, a former national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), said Tinubu inherited an economy in which total national revenue was barely enough to service the nation’s debt burden, and where “every N100k Nigerian earn, 96k is going to repay debts, to service debt.”

Wife of the president, Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu, also joined the foray, but unlike other commentators, she said no past government should be blamed for the nation’s woes. Mrs. Tinubu, at an inter-denominational service to mark Nigeria’s 63rd independence anniversary, stated: “All we inherited are things that had happened many years ago; we are not here to put blame on any administration but to fix what has been damaged. My husband is not a magician; he is going to work and I believe and hope that we will have peace in this country; the best is yet to come to us.” Interestingly, the immediate previous administration in the country was also an APC government of which President Tinubu played a big role in installing. Perhaps, this is why the blame is not at the roof tops and no name was mentioned, as was the case in the past. Experience under Buhari’s govt When the administration of Muhammadu Buhari came to power in 2015, it spent almost its lifespan blaming the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government it succeeded. This is despite the fact that the nation’s economy was second best in Africa with Fitch BB rating, when he tookover. Buhari in a statement in 2017 by Mallam Garba Shehu (one of his media aides), said he was handed over an economy ravaged by years of mismanagement and corruption. He accused his predecessor in office of squandering huge sums of money that accrued to the country from oil boom. The statement read in part: “Nigeria earned unprecedented dollar revenues,” he said, “Sadly, that is where the story turns sour.

There is nothing to show for the revenues earned: no major capital project was completed, neither power generation, road development, rail nor agriculture benefitted from the windfall earnings. “Rather the administration presided over the diversion of oil revenues on a such a massive scale, that even without the protection now accorded to whistle blowers, the then Central Bank governor blew not only a whistle but a trumpet. He was hurriedly shown the door.” The then president also accused the administration of Goodluck Jonathan of borrowing money to pay salaries of workers and owing contractors and international oil companies. “All these factors were building up to Nigeria heading for a major crisis if the price of oil fell. Nigeria did not have fiscal buffers to withstand an oil shock. If PDP were still in power, they would have continued deceiving people, by borrowing to fund stealing and wastage and the problem would have simply been postponed for future generations to face. “One of former President Jonathon’s specific boasts is that dollar under him was N180 compared to today. With such a line of argument, it is clear why we are where we are. With oil prices as high as $120 the average inflow of dollars each month was high, making it easy to support cheap dollars. “However, with oil price plummeting as low as $28, the fundamental laws of supply and demand dictated that the currency would need to adjust since oil was the sole export. It is instructive to note that virtually every major oil exporter has witnessed currency adjustments with the fall in oil price,” he claimed. Umar Garba, a social analyst, in an article in September this year, described Buhari’s claim that he came on rescue mission as a ruse. Short of describing the former president’s eight-year presidency as wasted,Garba said inflation rate rose to 22.41 percent from 9.01 percent that the administration inherited from the Jonathan government.

He said: “It is believed that the inflation rate was caused by weak monetary and exchange rate policies as well as excessive government borrowing from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). At the same time, unemployment rate under Buhari rose to 33.2 percent while 63 percent or 133 million people are multi-dimensionally poor. This is the same administration that promised to lift millions of people out of poverty. In reality, its poor and inappropriate policy choices pushed many more people into poverty. “Another low side of Buhari’s government was the devaluation of the nation’s currency, the naira, from N157 to a dollar official rate in 2014, to N439, while the parallel market value rose to N720 to a dollar, as against N200 when he took over; foreign direct investment (FDI) inflow was $26 billion when Buhari took over in 2015 but fell to $8 billion by 2021. Of course, this was a response to the poor economic policies, harsh business environment, heightened insecurity, and inability of the president to endear himself to foreign and local investors.”

The administration that accused Jonathan of borrowing, left a staggering foreign debt, amounting to N23.8 trillion in May 2023, from N600 billion it met it in 2014. This was blamed partly on poor revenue generation and partly on inefficient handling of petroleum subsidy regime. Garba noted that “in its first three years, the administration spent N1.2 trillion on fuel subsidies. In the four years that followed, the figure jumped to N5.9 trillion. In the last six months before the exit of the administration, it budgeted N3.4 trillion on subsidies. What a waste of unavailable money!” Tinubu continues with blame game Now, it is the turn of the Tinubu administration to heap blame on its predecessor in office. But the continued slide in the value of naira and the rising inflation in the last four months have not convinced Nigerians that his government has solution to the country’s economic misfortune.

This brings to mind the situation in the United States when Barack Obama assumed power in 2009. Obama became American president in January 2009, two years after America entered severe financial crisis that began in 2007. The economy was said to had lost nearly 3.6 million jobs in 2008. Also, major financial institutions either collapsed or were forced into merger. Despite the precarious situation of the economy, Obama did not waste his time blaming his predecessor in office, but rather focused his attention and energy on how to rescue the situation, because that was why he was elected. His Obamanomics, involved granting bailout or stimulus package to banks, and struggling companies, which amounted to $800 billion, decrease income inequality and reduction in federal budget deficit.

He signed the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (ARRA) of 2009, which was a blend of spending and tax cuts. In no time, the American economy was retooled, and it was reported that some, if not all the collapsed banks and companies, came back to life, jobs were created and household income improved. Some say that the problem with Nigeria is that her elected leaders find it difficult to differentiate between governance and politics or electioneering. President Tinubu, who told Nigerians that he came fully prepared for the job, is yet to find his rhythm some four months after he assumed office. His broadcast to Nigerians on how to address the economic problem created by his sudden removal of oil subsidy was mere rhetoric. That is why some two months or so after his address, there is still nothing concrete measures on ground to retool the economy. Policy alone does not grow the economy, the political will to back implementation of such policy do. Obama did not just sign the ARRA but he followed it up immediately with bailout funds, which rescued struggling banks and auto industry. The same thing with the 2010 Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (ACA), commonly referred to as “Obamacare,” a health insurance scheme that provided cover for 24 million Americans by 2016. This act lowered the rate of people without health insurance from 16 percent in 2010 to nine percent by 2015. And for those covered by healthcare premiums, the rate came down from 69 percent in 2005 to 27 percent between 2010 and 2015.

The President’s palliative measures to cushion the effect of subsidy removal are characterised by policy somersault. He initially nursed the idea of paying 120,000 households the sum of N8,000 a month for a period of six months but later jettisoned the idea following a back lash. Now, the president, after a meeting with organised labour, opted to pay N75,000 to 15 million households at N35,000 per month, for a three-month period from October to December this year. He approved the sum of N5 billion to be given to each state for the procurement of 100,000 bags of rice, 40,000 bags of maize and fertilizers. This fund, he explained, is to be shared at the ratio of 52 per cent as grants, and 48 per cent as loan to be paid back on an instalment basis within a period of 20 months to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) by the state and the local governments. At the end of the day, only N2 million was released to each of the states. The sum of N100 billion for the procurement of 3,000 of 20-seater buses fueled by Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), which he promised, to ease the high cost of transportation caused by fuel subsidy removal, is still on the pipeline, and Senator George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), said there is no timeline.

Equally being awaited are his N125 billion promise to energise micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as the sum of N50 billion conditional grants to one million nano businesses, to be implemented before March 2024. His target, according to him, is to give N50,000 each to 1,300 nano business owners in each of the 774 local governments across the country. The president has made foreign visit a hobby since he was sworn in on May 29. It is still debatable whether he has spent two uninterrupted weeks in the country since then. His handlers explained that the visits were to attract foreign investors but the investment climate in the country is hazy. Instead of new investors coming into the country, the ones already operating are leaving in droves. Tinubu’s administration has also failed to stabilise the dwindling value of naira; the security situation in the country appears to be worsening everyday, while power supply remains epileptic. Leaving many to wonder over who will invest in the country under such condition.