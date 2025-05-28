Economic Crimes: Jedy-Agba Seeks Transparency, Openness In Utilisation Of Recovered Assets

Share

The Solicitor General of the Federation, Beatrice Jedy-Agba, yesterday called for transparency and openness in the utilisation of assets recovered from perpetrators of economic crimes both within the country and abroad.

She opined that the purpose of asset recovery would be defeated if repatriated funds are mismanaged or improperly allocated.

Speaking at the opening of the Asset Recovery Summit in Abuja , the SGF emphasized that transparency must form the cornerstone of efforts on asset recovery for the purpose to be meaningful.

According to her, “Citizens have the right to know how recovered assets are being used, and we must establish reliable mechanisms for public reporting and oversight.

“By institutionalizing clear asset utilization frameworks, we prevent misappropriation and ensure recovered funds serve the interests of national progress.

“We must empower civil society organizations, journalists, and citizen-led initiatives to actively participate in tracking hidden wealth and advocating for responsible asset utilization.

“This summit is more than a policy discussion, it is a testament to our shared vision of a Nigeria where transparency, accountability, and the rule of law prevail.”

